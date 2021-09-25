‘IT DEPENDS ON THE SITUATION’ – BUT OF COURSE MAT HASAN & OTHER FACTIONS INCLUDING NAJIB & ZAHID CAMPS WILL MAKE SURE UMNO POLLS WON’T BE HELD BEFORE GE15 – THAT’S THEIR BEST & PERHAPS ONLY WEAPON AGAINST ISMAIL SABRI & ‘CABINET CLUSTER’

Tok Mat uncertain if Umno polls will be held before GE15

PETALING JAYA: The next general election (GE15) will not be a factor when deciding to call for Umno elections, says party deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

He also said it was not possible to say if it will be held before or after GE15 at this point, adding that there had been no calls from party members to expedite the holding of the elections.

“The party has given the mandate to the Supreme Council to decide on the dates for the Umno general assembly and elections.

“As for the likely dates, it will depend on the situation. We are not able to say if it will be held before or after GE15,” he told Utusan Malaysia.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said the party had asked for opinions from the relevant government agencies on whether to hold the party elections or not.

He said the National Security Council and health ministry had asked them to go ahead but with strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs.

“The second option is to hold virtual elections. But in the election year, it’s difficult to do this virtually. Doing it with the physical presence of delegates will also be difficult as we can’t limit the attendance.

“The Supreme Council will have to decide on this,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.