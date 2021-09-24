THROWN OUT! ROSMAH’S BID TO NULLIFY SOLAR PROJECT CORRUPTION TRIAL DISMISSED!

Rosmah Mansor did not succeed in her application to nullify her corruption case linked to the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid energy project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court this morning dismissed the bid by Rosmah, who is the wife of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

The decision on her application, initially set on Sept 9, was postponed to today.

The crux of Rosmah’s application to nullify her corruption trial hinged on the validity of former federal court judge Gopal Sri Ram’s letter of appointment for him to prosecute her case.

Sri Ram, who is now in private legal practice, is the lead prosecutor in the corruption trial against Rosmah (above), who on Feb 18 was ordered by the High Court to enter her defence.

During the High Court proceedings this morning, judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ruled that Sri Ram’s appointment by then attorney-general Tommy Thomas, to prosecute Rosmah’s case, was properly done per Section 376 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

