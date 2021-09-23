ANOTHER PM WANNABE BITES THE DUST! TOO BAD – BUT NOT SO SAD – KU LI’S DEPARTURE, JUST LIKE ANWAR’S, MAKES NO DIFFERENCE TO MALAYSIA – IN FACT, IT’S FOR THE BETTER – RATHER THAN BLOCK THE WAY, SAP THE OXYGEN FROM NEW & MORE CAPABLE LEADERS, THEY SHOULD HAVE THE GRACE TO BOW OUT GRACEFULLY

PETALING JAYA: A veteran political analyst says Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s resignation as chairman of Umno’s advisory council is unlikely to affect the party in facing the 15th general election (GE15).

Ahmad Atory Hussain said Tengku Razaleigh, better known as Ku Li, no longer exerts a strong influence on the Umno leadership and grassroots.

“Ku Li does not have the support of the majority of Umno members. He is just regarded as an ‘otai’ or an old-timer in the party.

“He also doesn’t seem to seek influence. He keeps quiet instead of giving his opinions. So he looks alone,” Atory said of the Gua Musang MP.

He added that Ku Li’s resignation could be a sign that he is going to step down from the political stage having been an Umno MP since 1969.

“He probably felt discouraged having not achieved his ambition of becoming prime minister and seeing Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob being chosen instead.”

Atory also believes that Umno will not regain its status as the dominant party as long as the “court cluster” continued to dominate the Malay party.

Meanwhile, former academic Azmi Hassan concurred that Ku Li’s resignation would not have much of an impact on Umno voters.

“Ku Li is not as strong as before, even though Umno needs principled individuals like him,” he said.

Ku Li resigned as chairman of Umno’s advisory council in a letter to the party on Sept 20.

In the letter, addressed to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, he expressed disappointment that nearly all of the Cabinet posts under the new Ismail Sabri Yaakob administration were filled by those from the previous “failed government” despite concerns among the public and grassroots.

