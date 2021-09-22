IT’S MALAYSIANS INFECTING MALAYSIANS NOW – NEW COVID CASES DIP BELOW 15,000 – BUT 8 STATES ABOVE 1,000 & KELANTAN, THE STATE WITH 2ND LOWEST VACCINATION RATE, AT RECORD HIGH – EVEN AS TONY PUA CALLS FOR OVERSEAS TRAVEL PASS TO BE PHASED OUT

Covid-19 (Sept 22): 14,990 new cases, record in Kelantan

The Health Ministry today reported 14,990 new Covid-19 cases, with Kelantan reporting record numbers.

Kelantan (1,573) has the second lowest vaccination rate in the country and the number of hospital beds being used by Covid-19 patients is steadily rising.

As of Sept 17, Kelantan, notably, has a very high “positivity” rate of 28.9 percent based on a seven-day average.

As of last night, the R-naught for Kelantan was 0.99. Only four states have a R-naught of more than 1.00 – Pahang, Perak, Terengganu and Perak.

Active cases and deaths will only be reported after midnight. For yesterday’s figures, click here

Selangor (2,414)

Johor (1,880)

Sarawak (1,712)

Kelantan (1,573)

Perak (1,490)

Penang (1,224)

Sabah (1,199)

Kedah (1,007)

Terengganu (852)

Pahang (688)

Kuala Lumpur (338)

Malacca (313)

Negeri Sembilan (170)

Perlis (97)

Putrajaya (30)

Labuan (3) – MKINI

Tony Pua calls on government to phase out MyTravelPass

THE government should do away with its MyTravelPass scheme entirely as it has outlived its usefulness, Tony Pua said today.

The Damansara MP said the scheme was implemented at the outset of Covid-19 when travelling abroad was risky and no vaccines were available.

However, today’s circumstances have changed, added the DAP lawmaker.

Under the scheme, overseas travellers need to first obtain approval from the Immigration Department before they can fly out. The scheme has seen many criticisms, including for the delays in approvals.

“The circumstances have changed dramatically as the risk of foreign-borne infections are today far lower than local infections, which have been widespread,” he said at a press conference in Parliament this morning.

“Based on yesterday’s 15,759 infections, only 27 or less than 0.2% were imported cases. In addition, these imported cases were ‘controlled’ due to the stringent quarantine process.”

Due to this, he said there’s absolutely no reason to restrict Malaysians, particularly those who have been fully vaccinated, from travelling overseas as long as they are permitted to enter the destination countries.

Moreover, he said vaccination rates have also improved dramatically in Malaysia whereby the country has more than 60% of the population fully vaccinated, as have many other destination countries (UK 67%, USA 56%, Canada 70%).

He said those travelling overseas will still be subjected to the required quarantine process upon their return to the country to prevent any imported infection from spreading locally.

He said phasing out MyTravelPass was a critical component of Malaysia’s road to economic recovery as it can revive the ailing travel industry, which employs hundreds of thousands of workers.

Last week, Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein made a public call for the Immigration Department to review the categories of applications heading overseas that can be granted permission directly, without having to apply through MyTravelPass.

Currently, Malaysia remains in an international ‘lockdown’ mode where borders are closed to foreigners and Malaysian residents are also not allowed to leave the country without “valid” reason. On top of which, they are subject to MyTravelPass approvals.

Pua said the process of the scheme has caused much stress, anxiety and uncertainty, rescheduling trips and unnecessary travel expenses due to the application process.

“We have received numerous complaints about the bureaucratic process of MyTravelPass’ applications as well as the somewhat arbitrary process of approving them,” he said.

“We call upon the national security council to go beyond the defence minister’s call. The Immigration Department should not just ‘review’ the categories of applications but should scrap the MyTravelPass scheme entirely as it has outlived its usefulness,” he said.

Pua said doing so would relieve immigration officials from the tedious task of processing thousands of applications weekly.

He said they could be redeployed to more productive and urgent tasks, particularly those related to the reopening of the economy.

“We hope that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will expedite this, as a critical step towards economic recovery in the battered travel sector.” TMI

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.