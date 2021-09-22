‘OVER-TAXED’ NAJIB MILKS FOR SYMPATHY – BUT EVEN AS COPS CALL IN ‘ALL PARTIES’ TO CHECK OUT HIS CLAIM – PUBLIC SENTIMENT IS THAT ‘1MDB BILLIONAIRE’ EX-PM SHOULD PROBABLY BE TAXED EVEN MORE!

Cops will call in all parties for statements in investigation into Najib’s police report

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman will call in all parties for statements in their investigation into former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s police report against the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din, in a statement Wednesday (Sept 22), said that the investigation was being conducted under Section 468 of the Penal Code for forgery.

“All involved parties will be called in to give their statements in the near future. The public is advised not to speculate as that could disrupt our investigations. The police will ensure that the investigation will be conducted fairly and according to the law,” he said.

On Sept 8, the former prime minister lodged a police report against the director-general and officers of the LHDN for purportedly “over-taxing” him.

He alleged that the additional taxes that were charged against him amounted to about RM1.4bil following the 14th General Election, and also claimed that the additional taxes then rose to RM1.69bil, after additional late penalties were imposed by the LHDN’s Special Action Department.

Najib also said in a Facebook post that he had forwarded evidence against LHDN to the police, adding that he was reliably informed that certain officers and politicians were involved in the matter.

ANN

.