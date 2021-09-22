PRELUDE TO THE NEXT CHARGE AGAINST CAMP ISMAIL SABRI? KU LI, AMONG THE MOST VOCAL AGAINST MUHYIDDIN, RESIGNS AS UMNO ADVISORY CHAIRMAN – UPSET BY ISMAIL REAPPOINTING THOSE FROM MUHYIDDIN’S ‘FAILED GOVT’

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has resigned from his post as chairman of the party’s advisory council.

In a letter to party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi dated Sept 20 that was sighted by FMT, he expressed his disappointment that nearly all of the Cabinet posts under the new Ismail Sabri Yaakob administration were filled by those from the previous “failed government” despite concerns among the public and grassroots.

The Gua Musang MP, who is more popularly known as Ku Li, thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to play a role in Umno’s journey.

The resignation letter was confirmed to be authentic by a source close to the matter.

