MALAYSIAN YOUTHS DELIGHTED – ALL AWAITING TO VOTE! ISMAIL SABRI & CO HAD BETTER NOT DISAPPOINT THEM – OR FACE THEIR WRATH

Youths delighted to be given the power to vote

PETALING JAYA: Youths aged between 18 and 20 are excited over the implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration by Dec 31.

Student Bhagya Laxmi Ramesh Kumar is delighted to be able to vote soon.

“I am happy to see Malaysia take a step forward and allow the younger generation to play a role in choosing the new government.

“This is important as we (youths) can provide a different point of view, and are eager to take part in our country’s development,” said the 18-year-old from Kuala Lumpur.

Stressing on the importance of democracy, she is excited to have the chance to officially voice out her opinions.

Jessie Chok, 18, is glad that Undi18 will not be postponed any longer and looks forward to partaking in the upcoming general election.

“It is a monumental decision, hence I understand why precautions have to be taken before implementing this Bill,” she said, adding that youths’ opinions also mattered and should not be disregarded.

“I am grateful for this opportunity as we can finally take a stand and let our voices be heard officially, instead of just relying on social media platforms.”

Another student Lim Jian Yew, 20, said it is “about time” such a Bill is implemented.

“This is the first step towards enabling youths to make a difference for our country and showing other generations that we too are capable as leaders and changemakers.

“Despite the wait, this is one step towards a better Malaysia,” he said.

Darrish Nathan, 18, called it a “good decision”, and looks forward to playing a part in making decisions that could change the country.

Noting the diverse opinions from various age groups in Malaysia, he added that youths of today are very actively informed of current matters and would be able to provide a fresh perspective on things.

“The decision to implement Undi18 by the end of the year is a step closer to further improving our country because today’s youths are our future leaders,” said the Form Six student.

University student Ezrie Ezmier Amiruddin, 20, chimed in: “The lowering of the voting age has also shown that Malaysia is maturing as a nation.

“The voting rights can provide a potentially fresher insight into our country’s democratic practices.”

Qasyeef Ilhan, 19, from KL said this will allow the new generation of Malaysian rakyat to have an opinion and exercise their rights through the voting process.

“There were times when we drifted from the updates on Malaysia’s political matters.

“However, since the start of the pandemic, we’ve had more time to view such issues from a refined lens.

“This allowed us to better understand the current situation and develop a better perspective of what we want for our future,” said the student.

Muhammad Syahmi Noh, 20, is pleased that youths now have a choice in selecting their representatives to lead the country forward.

“With a majority of Malaysian youths being increasingly aware of the political landscape, having the right to vote is something which is very much valued.

“Despite this, there should be an emphasis towards other pressing issues such as the economy of the country and well-being of its citizens,” said the student from Kota Damansara.

The youths were responding to the statement by de facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s statement during yesterday’s parliamentary proceedings that Putrajaya would not appeal against the Kuching High Court’s decision to order the Election Commission and the government to implement the lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18 by Dec 31.

