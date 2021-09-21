SUDDENLY – ISMAIL SABRI REALIZED HE’S SURROUNDED BY ‘A GANG OF THIEVES – THAT’S WHY HE REFUSES TO HAVE A CONFIDENCE VOTE!’

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was today accused of dodging a vote of confidence because of the company he keeps, said Khalid Abdul Samad (Harapan-Shah Alam).

“He realises he is sitting amongst a gang of thieves who cannot be trusted. That is why he refuses to have a vote of confidence,” charged Khalid.

He said Ismail Sabri was only appointed as prime minister because of the culture that developed through the events of the “Sheraton Move” last February.

“The culture of defections started during the Sheraton Move which toppled the Pakatan Harapan government. Subsequently, Muhyiddin Yassin was toppled as well – not by Harapan but by a group of Umno MPs.

“It is possible that Ismail will suffer the same fate. That is because of this terrible political culture practiced among those (on the government bench),” said Khalid (above).

This culture, he said, created a weak government.

His accusations against Ismail Sabri were met with little response from the small number of MPs remaining in the Dewan Rakyat this evening.

On Aug 18, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong decreed that the new prime minister must seek a vote of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat. This has been ignored by Ismail Sabri’s government.

A vote of confidence is a formality. However, it has been used to topple Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Perak menteri besar last December.

The first test of Ismail Sabri’s majority will take place on Thursday when the House votes on his motion of thanks for the royal address.

The chances of him failing that test is slim because he has secured a form of confidence-and-supply agreement with Harapan.

Harapan had promised to back Ismail Sabri on any bill or motion that can be conceived as a vote of confidence and his Budget 2022 bill, if the government sticks to a schedule of specific reforms.

MKINI

.