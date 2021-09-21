COVID-19 NOT BUDGING – NEW CASES AT 15,759 WITH 6 STATES IN 4 DIGITS – EVEN AS VACCINATIONS FOR TEENAGERS TO BEGIN NATIONWIDE ON THURSDAY

Covid-19 (Sept 21): 15,759 new cases, six states in four digits

The Health Ministry today reported 15,759 new Covid-19 cases. New cases are still relatively high in Sarawak (3,732) and exceed those of the more populous Klang Valley (2,327). As of last night, the R-naught for the country was 0.93. It has been below 1.00 since Sept 1. A R-naught of less than 1.00 suggests that the spread of Covid-19 was slowing down. Currently, the only regions where the R-naught is above 1.00 are Sarawak, Terengganu, Perak and Pahang. The Health Ministry only releases numbers for Covid-19 deaths and active cases for each day after midnight. For yesterday’s numbers, please click here. Sarawak (3,732)

Johor (1,959)

Selangor (1,934)

Penang (1,417)

Kelantan (1,338)

Sabah (1,291)

Perak (1,184)

Kedah (786)

Pahang (707)

Terengganu (592)

Kuala Lumpur (359)

Malacca (264)

Negeri Sembilan (127)

Putrajaya (34)

Perlis (23)

Labuan (12) – MKINI

Vaccination walk-ins for teenagers to begin nationwide on Thursday (Sept 23)

PUTRAJAYA: Covid-19 vaccination walk-ins for teenagers will begin on Thursday (Sept 23) at 156 PPV (vaccine centres) that have been identified by the Health Ministry nationwide.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said in a statement that the walk-in method will be conducted according to schedules issued by schools.

“The National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force for Adolescents (CITF-A) has identified 156 public and integrated PPVs nationwide to boost the capacity of walk-in vaccination drives for teenagers.

“The walk-in process for teenagers will be implemented based on schools located nearest to the PPVs that have been identified for the programme. The walk-ins will be conducted according to a schedule set by schools and issued to the students and parents involved. For teenagers that are not school-goers, they can walk in to any of the 156 PPVs that are nearest to their location,” he said.

“However, if the vaccine quota at a PPV has run out for the day, they will be given an appointment at the same facility the next day or at a nearby private health clinic,” said Dr Noor Azmi, who is the chairman of CITF-A.

University students who have not reached the age of 18 are allowed to walk-in at all PPVs that are still in operation, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian as they have to sign consent forms in the presence of doctors.

They need to provide identification to prove they are students of a higher learning institution.

Dr Noor Azmi said to avoid congestion at PPVs, teens should only be accompanied by one parent or guardian only.

The walk-in process is an alternative way for teenagers aged 12 to 17 to get their Covid-19 jabs, besides getting them at schools.

Dr Noor Azmi said teenagers who have already received vaccination appointments at schools must stick to their dates and are not allowed to join the walk-in process at PPVs.

Meanwhile, for boarding school students (both daily and full boarding) who are about to sit for major school exams, their first dose appointments will be given at a clinic or school located near to them while their second jabs will be given at schools.

The vaccination programme for teens is expected to involve 3.2 million adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Up to September 20, more than 300,000 teens have received their first jabs since the programme kicked off in Sarawak on September 8. ANN

MKINI / ANN

.