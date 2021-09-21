‘MAKAN GAJI’, SHAKE LEGS – UMNO-BERSATU-PAS MPs ABSENT THEMSELVES FROM PARLIAMENT – 2.30PM & ONLY 5 TO 6 GOVT MPs BOTHER TO SHOW UP – ‘WHERE ARE THE MINISTERS & DEPUTY MINISTERS?’

Empty seats again at the Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The afternoon proceedings of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today were slightly delayed because of the absence of MPs from the government side.

Just after lunch at 2.30pm, Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) told deputy speaker Rashid Hasnon that the sitting could not be held due to a lack of quorum.

He said backbenchers, ministers and deputy ministers were not present.

“There are only five to six MPs from the other side,” he said.

Rashid then said there were only 19 MPs in total and rang the bell again to remind the other members to be present.

Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai) asked: “Where are the ministers and deputy ministers?”

After two minutes, Rashid said there were about 27 MPs present, and so the debate on the King’s address could continue.

The Dewan Rakyat needs 26 MPs to be present for the sitting to start.

Last week, almost every Cabinet minister and deputy minister was missing from the Dewan Rakyat after lunch, resulting in frustrated MPs having to address empty chairs on the government side.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Independent-Muar) tweeted that the government side was empty when opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was debating on the health and economic crises.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

