SYED SADDIQ GETS LEGAL NOD TO FIGHT HAMZAH’S REFUSAL TO REGISTER MUDA – EVEN AS PUTRAJAYA AGREES NOT TO APPEAL KUCHING COURT RULING ALLOWING UNDI18 VOTE TO BE IMPLEMENTED

The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) today obtained court leave to challenge Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin’s refusal of its appeal for registration.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court granted leave to the fledgling group to commence with the judicial review against Hamzah’s Aug 12 decision to refuse its appeal.

Muda’s counsel Lim Wei Jiet confirmed that the greenlight was given by the court, following no objections raised by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

The AGC appeared for the minister and the Registrar of Societies (ROS) in the legal action.

“Leave was granted, with the next case management (date) on Oct 6.

“The AGC had no objections,” the counsel said when contacted after proceedings today, which was presided by judge Noorin Badaruddin.

On Aug 12, Hamzah denied Muda’s appeal for registration. As a result, the group withdrew an earlier legal action to compel the minister to decide on its appeal for registration.

Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin

Today’s court outcome is in relation to Muda’s third legal action to challenge Hamzah’s decision.

The group’s earlier (second) legal action had sought to compel the minister to make a decision over its appeal, due to alleged delay in decision-making. The legal action was filed earlier this year, prior to Hamzah’s decision on Aug 12.

Muda is spearheaded by former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Syed Saddiq was formerly the Bersatu Youth chief until he was booted out from the party. Muda aims to be a youth-centric and multiracial political platform.

It was reported that among the reasons for Muda’s earlier failed legal bid was an allegation that the home minister had asked the Muar MP to “commit” himself to then prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Previously, Muda had mounted an unsuccessful (first) legal bid for registration. The High Court in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 4 ruled that it should have appealed to the minister first over the issue before proceeding with the legal action.

Muda’s first legal action was due to the ROS on Jan 6 rejecting its application for registration as a political party. The group had then proceeded to appeal to the minister on Feb 4.

However, the second legal action was filed as Muda claimed that there was a delay by Hamzah in deciding on its appeal for registration.

Lim, who is also the group’s vice-president, had then expressed disappointment with the minister’s Aug 12 decision, claiming that the timing of the decision showed the authorities merely sought to delay the group’s registration. MKINI

Govt will not appeal Kuching court ruling to enforce Undi18

PUTRAJAYA will not appeal the Kuching High Court’s ruling to implement Undi18, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told the Dewan Rakyat today. “The cabinet decided on September 10 not to appeal the court’s ruling,” the de facto law minister said. Wan Junaidi was responding to a supplementary question from Gobind Singh Deo (Puchong-PH) on whether the government would comply with the court decision to implement automatic registration and to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 by December 31 and if so, what steps it was taking towards it. On September 3, the Kuching High Court ordered Putrajaya to implement Undi18 by the end of the year to enable youth to vote in the next general election. The court ruled that the Election Commission (EC) must take steps to implement Undi18 by December this year. High Court judicial commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai said the EC had acted “illegally” and “irrationally” when it decided to defer the implementation of Undi 18 from July to next September. The EC had cited the pandemic and the movement control orders to curb the spread of Covid-19 as reasons for the delay. Wan Junaidi today said Putrajaya will comply with the court’s December 31 deadline. He also noted that the court had ruled that letting the youth vote and automatic voter registration should be implemented together. “It cannot be separated. We will have to amend the Federal Constitution again if we were to separate the two. “Therefore the government has decided to adhere to the court’s judgement and implement the two at the same time.” TMI

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.