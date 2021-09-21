IN HOT SOUP FOR INTERFERING, SNEAKY AZMIN TURNS TO EVER-READY-TO-BOOTLICK AZHAR? NOW, SPEAKER DENIES BEING ORDERED TO STOP DAP’S KOR MING FROM CHAIRING SITTING

Speaker denies being told to stop Nga from chairing sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun admits he did ask Nga Kor Ming (PH-Teluk Intan) to temporarily chair the Dewan Rakyat sitting but “changed his mind”.

He cited Standing Order 7 (3), which states that the Speaker has the right to call any MP to chair the meeting temporarily until he returns.

“I gave a letter to Teluk Intan (Nga Kor Ming). I thanked him. I changed my mind at the last minute,” he said in response to questions from opposition MPs.

Azhar added that he was not pressured by anyone to change his mind.

This response caused some uproar among opposition MPs who had earlier questioned senior minister for economy Azmin Ali, demanding to know if it was him who had a hand in forcing the Speaker to reverse his decision.

Azhar was replying to Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong) who said a letter was issued by the Speaker under Standing Order 7 (3) for Nga to chair the sitting.

“I was told on Sept 20, the Speaker invited Nga Kor Ming to chair the sitting temporarily from 2.30pm to 4pm yesterday,” Gobind said, adding that his DAP colleague however, did not chair the meeting as he was supposed to.

“Was the sitting legal as there was a letter specifying for Nga to chair.

“Is he (Azmin) responsible? The prime minister speaks of reforms but when this happens the public has the right to know the truth,” he added.

Earlier today, Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) had asked the Dewan Rakyat if the senior minister who blocked Nga from temporarily presiding over the proceedings was present.

This saw Gobind challenging Azmin who was present at the Dewan Rakyat to confirm whether he was responsible for blocking Nga from chairing yesterday’s sitting. FMT

Azmin dodges question on blocking Nga in Parliament

Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali refuses to answer questions put to him by opposition MPs about parliamentary matters today. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Seth Akmal, September 21, 2021.

SENIOR Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali (Gombak-PN) dodged opposition questions in the Dewan Rakyat today, about whether he had interfered in parliamentary matters.“I challenge Azmin to say if he is the senior minister concerned. If he is brave enough, he should stand up and answer the question,” said Gobind Singh (Puchong-PH) during the morning’s question-and-answer session today. Azmin did stand up but replied that he would not be responding to the question. “I have courage, but this is the question-and-answer session. You as a lawyer should know,” said Azmin before his microphone was switched off by Deputy Speaker Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat-PN), presiding over the morning sitting. The morning’s proceedings were interrupted after Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka-PH) asked if a senior minister had stopped Nga Kor Ming (Teluk Intan-PH) from presiding over yesterday’s Dewan Rakyat sitting as its deputy speaker. “Which is the senior minister who interfered with Parliament matters and stopped Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun from letting Nga preside at yesterday’s meeting?” said Khoo. “I see two senior ministers here today. Which senior minister abused his power?” Besides Azmin, also in the house this morning was Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong-BN), the senior minister for defence. According to yesterday’s news reports, a senior minister had called Azhar and asked him to retract his offer to Nga to chair yesterday’s afternoon sitting. While Nga had confirmed accepting the offer, Azhar had yet to respond to the allegations that a senior minister had interfered in parliamentary matters. TMI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

