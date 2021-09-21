GOOD NEWS – ISMAIL SABRI KEEPS HIS PROMISE TO PAKATAN ON YOUTH VOTE – PUTRAJAYA WILL NOT APPEAL COURT DECISION ON UNDI18 – TO PROCEED WITH IMPLEMENTATION BY DEC 31

“The Kuching High Court judge when allowing the judicial review application on Undi 18 had ordered for the lowering of the minimum voting age from 21 to 18 and the automatic voter registration to be implemented by Dec 31, 2021, at the latest.

“As such, despite the many constraints and shortcomings, the Election Commission (EC) is committed to ensuring the lowering of voting age to 18 and the automatic voter registration to be implemented as ordered by the court,” he said during question time today.

Wan Junaidi said this in reply to Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong) who wanted to know the status of the implementation of Undi18 and the next step to be taken to implement it.

— Bernama

