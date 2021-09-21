GOOD NEWS – ISMAIL SABRI KEEPS HIS PROMISE TO PAKATAN ON YOUTH VOTE – PUTRAJAYA WILL NOT APPEAL COURT DECISION ON UNDI18 – TO PROCEED WITH IMPLEMENTATION BY DEC 31

Putrajaya won’t appeal High Court’s decision on Undi18, to proceed with implementation by Dec 31

KUALA LUMPUR — The government has decided to go ahead with the implementation of Undi18 and the automatic voter registration by Dec 31 this year at the latest as ordered by the Kuching High Court, the Dewan Rakyat was told.
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the Cabinet had, in a meeting on Sept 10, also agreed not to appeal the High Court’s decision.

“The Kuching High Court judge when allowing the judicial review application on Undi 18 had ordered for the lowering of the minimum voting age from 21 to 18 and the automatic voter registration to be implemented by Dec 31, 2021, at the latest.

“As such, despite the many constraints and shortcomings, the Election Commission (EC) is committed to ensuring the lowering of voting age to 18 and the automatic voter registration to be implemented as ordered by the court,” he said during question time today.

— Bernama

