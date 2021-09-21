THE BURNING QUESTION IN MALAYSIA – HOW COME INDONESIA CAN REDUCE ITS DAILY NEW COVID CASES BY 96% FROM 56,757 TO 1,932 – BUT MALAYSIA CANNOT & STAYS STUCK IN THE 20K RANGE? AND NEW HEALTH MINISTER KHAIRY IS STILL UNABLE TO EXPLAIN THE SKY-HIGH DAILY DEATH TOLL – WITH HIS ‘BACKLOG CASES’ EXCUSE WEARING LAMER BY THE DAY

This is one of the many questions which the new Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, should answer- Why Indonesia can reduce its daily new Covid-19 cases by over 96% in two months, from 56,757 cases on 15th July to 1,932 cases yesterday, Malaysia cannot do the same?

On 15th July, Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 cases was registered as 13,215 cases. For the last two months, far from reducing the daily new Covid-19 caseload by over 96% – which means Malaysia returning to triple-digit numbers of less than 528 daily new Covid-19 cases – daily new Covid-19 cases had never gone below 14,000 cases.

Yesterday’s new daily Covid-19 cases in Malaysia of 14,345 cases was in fact the lowest recorded since 26th July when daily new Covid-19 cases for Malaysia were recorded as 14,516 cases. We have still to go below 13,215 cases registered on 15th July while Indonesia has reduced its daily new Covid-19 caseload by over 96%!

Khairy should not avoid these questions, as they are going to follow him in the next few weeks.

When will Malaysia’s daily new Covid19 cases (i) fall below 10,000 cases ; (ii) fall below 1,000 cases and Malaysia return to the three-digit daily increase of new cases; (iii) when Malaysia will return to double-digit daily increase of new Covid-18 cases?

Has Khairy any answer to these three questions?

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 deaths are still abnormally high yesterday (the fourth week of Khairy’s new role as Health Minister) with 92 Brought-In-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths.

Khairy should explain why he had so far failed to reduce the BID Covid-19 deaths, as the number of BID death cases in his three weeks as Health Minister is very much more than the last three weeks of the previous Minister of Health.

Furthermore, Khairy should also explain why Malaysia is continuing to overtake countries in cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, instead of losing to more countries – as Malaysia under his stewardship as Health Minister will overtake three other countries by the end of this week and be ranked No. 20 among countries in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

In fact, the BID Covid-18 figures in the last seven dare are about three times the data in the first week of August. Why is this?

(Media Statement by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 21st September 2021)

Malaysia records 301 more deaths due to Covid-19, including 92 brought-in-dead cases

KUALA LUMPUR — The Health Ministry recorded another 301 deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight yesterday. This brings the total number of recorded fatalities due to the pandemic here to 23,744. Out of the new deaths logged, 92 cases were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The Health Ministry now logs deaths due to Covid-19 including backlogged cases, rather than just daily deaths with Covid-19 detected. As of yesterday, the deaths averaged at 108 cases per day in the last week, continuing a downward trend that started on September 1. Most of the fatalities were recorded in Selangor with 130 deaths, followed by Johor (52), Kelantan (23), Penang (22), Sabah (19), Perak (15), Kuala Lumpur (13), Sarawak (8), Kedah (6), Pahang (4), Terengganu (4) Melaka (3), Negri Sembilan (1), and Perlis (1). No deaths were reported in Labuan and Putrajaya. Yesterday the country reported 14,345 daily Covid-19 cases; the latest tally brings the total number of cumulative cases since the pandemic began to 2,112,175. Currently, there are 207,698 active cases including 1,154 in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs), with 633 needing respiratory assistance. MALAY MAIL

