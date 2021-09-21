SCANDAL-TAINTED AZMIN SNEAKILY REINFORCING HIS ‘EMPIRE’ BEHIND THE SCENES – AND IT STARTS WITH CONTROLLING ALL THE SPEAKERS – SO HE CAN’T BE CHALLENGED IN PARLIAMENT?

Azmin did stand up but replied that he would not be responding to the question.

“I have courage, but this is the question-and-answer session. You as a lawyer should know,” said Azmin before his microphone was switched off by Deputy Speaker Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat-PN), presiding over the morning sitting.

The morning’s proceedings were interrupted after Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka-PH) asked if a senior minister had stopped Nga Kor Ming (Teluk Intan-PH) from presiding over yesterday’s Dewan Rakyat sitting as its deputy speaker.

“Which is the senior minister who interfered with Parliament matters and stopped Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun from letting Nga preside at yesterday’s meeting?” said Khoo.

“I see two senior ministers here today. Which senior minister abused his power?”

Besides Azmin, also in the house this morning was Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong-BN), the senior minister for defence.

According to yesterday’s news reports, a senior minister had called Azhar and asked him to retract his offer to Nga to chair yesterday’s afternoon sitting.

While Nga had confirmed accepting the offer, Azhar had yet to respond to the allegations that a senior minister had interfered in parliamentary matters. – TMI