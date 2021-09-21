WHAT HAPPENS ON DAY 101 – WILL NAJIB & ZAHID WREST THE PM POST FROM ISMAIL SABRI? BATTLE LINES REAPPEAR IN UMNO – AS ZAHID TARGETS PRO-ISMAIL MIC, PERHAPS IN WARNING TO BN ALLIES THEY BETTER TOE HIS LINE – ISMAIL SUPPORTERS DEFEND HIS MOU WITH PAKATAN, MUHYIDDIN APPOINTMENT

Ismail Sabri has 100 days to prove himself, say Umno leaders

UMNO will wait for 100 days to elapse before assessing Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s performance, party leaders said.

Party grassroots will give Ismail time to prove his leadership and ability to lead the country out of the Covid-19 epidemic, they said.

Federal Territories Umno Youth chief Mohamed Nizham Abdullah Hamidi said it isn’t fair to evaluate the prime minister’s performance before the 100 days that Ismail asked for are up.

“The 101st day is when we know how he has performed and whether he has kept his promises,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

“As the Federal Territories Youth chief, I will not hold back from criticising the prime minister if he does not keep his promises. We have to be fair.”

At the same time, Nizam said Umno Youth wants to serve as checks and balances rather than as an apologist for the government’s policies and agendas.

When announcing his cabinet line-up on August 27, Ismail had emphasised a high performance culture.

He set 100 days for the ministers and ministries to achieve short- and long-term goals.

Ismail was appointed the ninth prime minister following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation on August 16 due to a loss of majority support.

Muhyiddin was subsequently appointed chairman of the National Recovery Council with ministerial status.

At the same time, Ismail has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with opposition pact Pakatan Harapan for political stability and transformation.

Umno leader Mustapa Yaakob admitted party members were unhappy with the new position of Muhyiddin, who had failed at handling the Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision is most likely based on Muhyiddin’s experience in handling the epidemic while he was the prime minister, Mustapa said.

Ismail, he said, can’t please everyone, especially Umno members.

“He himself is an Umno man. The party has high expectations of him,” he said.

“Ismail has his own way of doing things. What is important is we give him a chance to prove his capability as prime minister, especially in his first 100 days.”

Meanwhile, Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Razlan Rafii said party members understand that Ismail’s decisions are to ensure political stability and economic recovery from the epidemic.

“The MOU with the opposition is much needed as we cannot let the country remain in a state of political instability.

“Muhyiddin’s appointment also doesn’t affect anything as his role is just to give advice,” he said. TMI

Accept it, you are not the sole Indian party, Umno man tells MIC

PETALING JAYA: An Umno supreme council member has urged MIC to accept the reality that it is not the only political party representing the Indian community.

In calling on the Barisan Nasional (BN) component to back Parti Makkal Sakti Malaysia, Puad Zarkashi said the coalition’s interest should be seen as more important than anything else and that it was, therefore, appropriate to welcome the new party into the BN fold.

“If MIC is committed to democracy, it should celebrate diversity. It should not stifle support from the Indian community for BN via Makkal Sakti or even MIUP and IPF,” he told FMT, referring to the BN-friendly Malaysian Indian United Party and the All Malaysian Indian Progressive Front.

Puad was commenting on BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that the coalition may field candidates from Makkal Sakti in the next general election (GE15). Zahid is also Umno president.

Makkal Sakti, founded by former Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) leaders, is not part of BN but has been supportive of the coalition for years.

MIC had previously blocked all attempts by other Indian-based parties to become BN components with its veto power under the consensus system which requires all component parties to agree before an applicant is allowed into BN.

Puad said BN needed all the support it could muster if it intended to return to power.

“MIC must see the reality and make it easy for BN to woo supporters, add members and join forces with others.”

He said Makkal Sakti had demonstrated its patience and loyalty to BN for 13 years.

“When BN lost power in GE14, it did not desert BN like Gerakan, PBS, Upko and the others. Makkal Sakti remained supportive even though it was merely a friend of BN.”

Puad added that he believed Makkal Sakti president RS Thanenthiran should be appointed a senator.

Zahid’s statement on Makkal Sakti came a month after Umno questioned MIC’s loyalty during the Malay party’s spat with the Registrar of Societies (RoS), which said in August that Umno’s supreme council only had a caretaker role after the end of its tenure on June 30 and could not make any substantive decision.

MIC president SA Vigneswaran then called for Zahid’s replacement as BN chairman, provoking criticism from senior Umno leaders. FMT

