COMPEL BERSATU’S HAMZAH TO EXPLAIN FIREMAN ADIB’S CASE – DAP’S RAYER FILES MOTION – BUT MUHYIDDIN’S ‘GUARD-DOG SPEAKER’ AZHAR THROWS IT OUT ON THE BASIS OF ‘INCORRECT PROCEDURE’

Speaker turns down MP’s motion on fallen fireman Muhammad Adib’s case, citing incorrect procedure

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has rejected a motion filed by RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) to urge the Cabinet to compel the Home Minister to explain the case of fallen fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Azhar said he had to reject the motion as it did not mention specifically why it needed to be expedited.

“I think the correct procedure is by filing a question for the Question and Answer session directed to the ministry.

“This is because you want an answer from the minister, so I feel that you need to follow the procedure,” he said in Parliament on Monday (Sept 20).

In August last year, the police investigation paper (IP) on Muhammad Adib’s death submitted two suggestions to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the IP was submitted after the police carried out an investigation based on a Coroner’s Court verdict that Muhammad Adib’s death was the result of a criminal act.

The suggestions were, firstly, to charge 12 suspects under Section 143 of the Penal Code, as they were rioting and allegedly attacked Fire and Rescue Department officers.

“Second is to hold another inquest for further investigation if it is agreeable with the AG, according to Section 339 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code,” said Hamzah.

Rayer said he accepted the Speaker’s ruling and would do so.

He also urged the Speaker to bring the matter to the minister’s attention.

In April 2019, police arrested 12 suspects in connection with the suspected assault of Muhammad Adib following a riot outside the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya, on Nov 27, 2018.

Muhammad Adib, 24, died from severe injuries sustained after he was allegedly assaulted by rioters outside the temple.

The fireman was part of an emergency response team deployed to the scene to put out a vehicle fire.

He died on Dec 17 at Institut Jantung Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

