DESPICABLE AZMIN UP TO NO GOOD AGAIN? ‘SENIOR MINISTER’ BLOCKS DAP’S KOR MING FROM CHAIRING SITTING DESPITE WRITTEN INVITE FROM SPEAKER AZHAR TO DO SO

According to Sin Chew Daily, Nga was invited, in writing, to do so by Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

The report claimed that the decision was rescinded due to “pressure” from the “senior cabinet minister” who called the speaker at 1.50pm today when the Dewan Rakyat was in recess.

Following which, Azhar presided over the Dewan Rakyat at 2.30pm.

Normally, the Dewan Rakyat speaker is assisted by two deputies on a rotational basis.

Currently, there is one vacancy for deputy speaker.

Having a regular member of House preside over the Dewan Rakyat is not unusual.

Last Wednesday, Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang) was invited to preside over the sitting “temporarily”.

New deputy speaker

When contacted by Malaysiakini, Nga (Pakatan Harapan-Teluk Intan) confirmed that he received the invitation from Azhar in the morning and he accepted.

He declined further comment.

Malaysiakini is currently seeking comments from Azhar and the “senior cabinet minister” allegedly involved.

The Dewan Rakyat was supposed to vote on the new deputy speaker last Tuesday.

The process has been postponed until the next sitting in October, ostensibly to have the Federal Constitution amended to create the post for a third deputy speaker.

