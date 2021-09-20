MAHATHIR RAISES ‘HELL’ IN PARLIAMENT – ‘THIS IS A KIND OF BRIBERY!’ – DEMANDS ISMAIL SABRI OUTLINES THE CRITERIA FOR ‘MINISTERIAL RANK’ APPOINTMENTS – WANTS ‘HOPPING’ TO BE DEFINED BEFORE PURSUING ANTI-HOPPING LAW – ‘CONCERNED’ THAT AFTER GE15, PROPOSED LAW WILL STOP PARTIES FROM ‘COMBINING’ TO FORM COALITION GOVT

Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Pejuang-Langkawi) said parties coming together as a coalition to form a simple majority government after an election should not fall under the ambit of any future anti-hopping law.

Even though the former prime minister acknowledges the need to prevent parliamentarians from “party-hopping”, he cautioned that it is not as simple as outlawing “hopping”.

“Sometimes in an election, there isn’t any one party with enough numbers to form the government.

“In such situations, there is a need for other parties to come together with the party with the most amount of support so that the number of government MPs exceed half of those in the Dewan Rakyat.

“The act of combining among other parties with the biggest party is not something that can be interpreted as hopping.

“That is why we cannot simply outlaw hopping but we need to explain how we interpret hopping and not just simply accuse (that) hopping has occurred,” Mahathir said in his speech in the Dewan Rakyat today.

However, he stressed that the process of the parties cooperating should be in line with the respective parties’ constitutions. MKINI