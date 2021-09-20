WHAT! MACC OFFICERS ‘STOLE’ EX-SPY CHIEF’S ‘STOLEN’ MONEY & REPLACED IT WITH COUNTERFEIT CASH? THAT’S PURE RUBBISH – COPS WARN AGAINST FAKE VIRAL REPORTS – CLARIFY NO POLICE REPORTS LODGED ON THE MATTER SO FAR

“The police would like to confirm there has been no police report made so far in regard to this incident,” they said in a statement today.

Police called on the public to stop spreading unverified news and warned of action against irresponsible social media users.

“The police advise the public to be smart and responsible social media users and refrain from sharing unverified news.

“Stern action will be taken against any individual who purposely abuses social media to spread fake news,” they added.

Former Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) chief Hasanah Abdul Hamid was charged in 2018 for criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM50.4 million belonging to the government.

MACC seized cash and other belongings from Hasanah in relation to the investigation.

In April, she was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) during her trial.

The viral report claimed that when Hasanah went to retrieve her money, she found only a portion of the cash was left and the rest were replaced with fake notes.

It also claimed that Hasanah made a police report and three MACC officers were remanded by authorities since Sept 14 after they allegedly stole the cash during the investigation.

MKINI

.