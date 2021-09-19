SOME SMALL COVID CHEER – THIRD DOSE BOOSTER TO COME AROUND EARLY OCTOBER, SAYS KHAIRY – BUT SHOULD IT NOT BE OPEN FOR ALL & NOT JUST ‘VULNERABLE GROUPS’?

The government has set an early October target to roll out a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for vulnerable groups, according to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy said the groups identified include the elderly with co-morbidities, frontliners in high-risk situations, those with low immunity, as well as residents and staff of senior citizen homes.

“After that, we will open (the third dose) to other groups. (For) these (identified) groups maybe we will be able to administer the vaccines in early October.

“This is important because data shows that they make up the majority of deaths and those admitted to the intensive care unit,” said Khairy at a press conference in Kedah after a meeting of the state’s Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force earlier today.

“Some are saying the third dose meant the first two doses were ineffective. Not true.

“Many countries have introduced booster shots including in the US, UK and Singapore. This is for us to increase our immune system against Covid-19,” he added.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier announced that the government will provide a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine once the immunisation coverage of the country’s adult population exceeds 80 percent.

Beyond the vulnerable groups, Khairy said no decision has been made whether a booster shot will be required for everyone as the matter is still being studied by experts.

“The US Food and Drug Administration just announced the third dose for those aged above 65 years old with comorbidities.

“Each country will have its own policy,” he added.

‘NPRA approval needed’

On the type of vaccines to be administered, Khairy said all vaccine producers have been requested to submit information about their third dose to the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) for approval.

“I expect the approvals can be granted in a week or two and after that, I will make further announcements on the vaccine types, whether it can be mixed and matched.

“All that I will announce later,” he said.

Also present at the press conference was Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

On a related matter, Khairy said the state government will start vaccinating some 180,000 teenagers aged up to 17 years old in Kedah beginning tomorrow and the process is expected to be completed in a month.

To a question on an expected date for Kedah to move beyond Phase 1 in the National Recovery Plan, Khairy merely said it would depend on the progress of the set indicators which so far has shown a positive trend. MKINI

PM announces Covid-19 booster shot for vulnerable groups, care package for B40 households

KUALA LUMPUR— The Malaysian government has agreed to the administration of Covid-19 booster shots for high-risk groups after 80 per cent of the country’s population have been fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today. Among those who will be prioritised for the booster shot included front line medical personnel, immunocompromised individuals, senior citizens with comorbidities, and those residing and working in long-term care facilities. Ismail Sabri said a panel of medical and health experts were currently in the midst of developing guidelines for the implementation of this third dose. “In an effort to increase protection to the vulnerable from the risk of Covid-19 infection, the government also agreed to implement the giving of a third Covid-19 vaccine dose. “This third dose would be able to increase the immunity level of individuals at high-risk for Covid-19 infections, which may decrease over a period of time after their second vaccine dose,” he said in a statement here. A booster shot is an additional dose of a vaccine given after the protection provided by the original shot(s) has begun to decrease over time. The booster is designed to help people maintain their level of immunity for longer. He said all details for the aforementioned Covid-19 booster shot will be announced by the Health Ministry. Separately, Ismail Sabri the government has allocated RM471.6 million for the “Covid-19 Care Package” (PPC) meant for Malaysians in the B40 income category. Ismail Sabri said the allocation aimed at alleviating the financial burden of B40 households and assisting them in protecting themselves from Covid-19 as the country transitioned towards the endemic phase. Items included in the PPC for each household consisted of four reusable face masks, four Covid-19 self test kits, one pulse oximeter, one thermometer including user guideline and health brochures. In total, Ismail Sabri said 8.4 million eligible recipients of Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) will receive the care package. “Those who are married with or without children or single parents with children will be among the first recipients of the PPC,” he said, adding that these constituted some 3.6 million B40 households nationwide. MALAY MAIL

