NOW, 7 STATES IN 4-DIGITS AS COVID SPREADS – EVEN AS TOTAL NEW CASES DIP TO 14,954

Covid-19 (Sept 19): 14,954 new cases, seven states in four digits

The Health Ministry today reported 14,954 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since July 26.

Sarawak again topped the list with 2,707 new Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Selangor continued to see gradual improvements, inching downwards to the 2,000-range from a peak of 8,792 cases on Aug 6.

Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan, which previously saw cases of fresh infections in the four digits are now maintaining in the low hundreds.

However, new cases in Johor, Kelantan, Sabah, Penang and Perak remain elevated.

New cases by states

Sarawak (2,707)

Selangor (2,028)

Johor (1,948)

Kelantan (1,420)

Sabah (1,356)

Penang (1,259)

Perak (1,222)

Kedah (809)

Pahang (705)

Terengganu (671)

Kuala Lumpur (383)

Malacca (207)

Negeri Sembilan (144)

Perlis (76)

Putrajaya (19)

Labuan (0)

MKINI

.