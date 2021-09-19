NEXT TSUNAMI BLOWS INTO UMNO – ‘COURT CLUSTER’ NAJIB & ZAHID START TO TIGHTEN THEIR TENTACLES AROUND ISMAIL SABRI – NAJIB MAKES IT CLEAR HE WANTS TO CONTEST IN GE15 – 12-YEAR JAIL SENTENCE ‘SUBJECT TO INTERPRETATION’ – WHILE ZAHID GOADS PRO-ISMAIL MIC – ‘MAKKAL SAKTI MUST BE TREATED AS AN ASSET’ & GIVEN SEATS TO CONTEST

Najib doesn’t rule out contesting in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak has not ruled out seeking reelection to Parliament within the next two years, he told Reuters in an interview, undeterred by a corruption conviction that would block him from running.

Najib’s graft-tainted party, Umno, clinched the premiership last month after it was ousted from power three years ago over a multi-billion dollar scandal.

Najib, who served as PM for nine years until 2018, was found guilty of corruption last year.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail over one of many cases over the misappropriation of funds from now-defunct state fund 1MDB. He has denied wrongdoing and has appealed the verdict.

He is still a member of Parliament but the constitution bars him from contesting elections unless he gets a pardon or a reprieve from the country’s monarch.

But speaking to Reuters on Saturday, Najib challenged his disqualification saying: “It is subject to interpretation.”

“It depends on interpretation in terms of the law, the constitution and whatever happens in court proceedings,” Najib said.

Asked if he would contest the next elections due by 2023, he said: “Any politician who would want to play a role would want a seat in Parliament.”  FMT

BN may field Makkal Sakti candidates in GE15, says Zahidemail sharing button

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the request by RS Thanenthiran is justified as Makkal Sakti has been supportive of Barisan Nasional for a long time.

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional may field candidates from Parti Makkal Sakti Malaysia in the next general election (GE15), says the coalition’s chairman, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Makkal Sakti, the Indian-based party founded by former Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) leaders is not part of BN though it has been supportive of the coalition for years.

“Makkal Sakti must be treated as an asset.”

Zahid said the party’s president RS Thanenthiran has asked for the party’s candidates to be fielded in GE15 and that this would be discussed by BN.

“(I believe) we will give their candidates a place in parliamentary or state assembly seats.”

Zahid also said BN intended to lead the government again after GE15 and wrest back seats it had lost.

“The people of different races and religions want BN to form the government once more,” he said, adding this was why the coalition needed to be strengthened.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, Thanenthiran welcomed Zahid’s remarks on wanting to give Makkal Sakti candidates a chance.

He said this motivated Makkal Sakti members who had been waiting for 13 years to be given a chance to contest under the BN flag.

“Even though we have not been given a chance to contest, our support for BN has not waned.”

Thanenthiran said he would leave it to the BN leadership to decide how many seats they should contest and where they should contest.

However, he has asked that they be allowed to contest four parliamentary and seven state seats in Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Kedah.

“I believe BN components, namely Umno, MCA, MIC and PBRS, will support us.

“We have also asked for Makkal Sakti to be accepted as a BN component.”  FMT

