YOU DARE TO TOUCH ON THE RIGHTS OF MALAYSIANS, WHETHER MUSLIM OR NON-MUSLIM, AND DAP WILL PULL OUT OF MOU! GUAN ENG ISSUES CLEAR WARNING TO ‘RACIST & EXTREMIST GROUPS’ WITHIN ISMAIL SABRI’S GOVT – ‘THIS IS NOT THE MALAYSIAN FAMILY WAY ESPOUSED BY ISMAIL’

ANY government action that adversely affects the fundamental constitutional rights of Malaysians would result in the collapse of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) it had entered into with Pakatan Harapan (PH), Lim Guan Eng said today.

These included political appointments, attempts to jeopardise the rights of Muslims and the status of Islam, as well as the rights of non-Muslims to practice their own religion, said the Bagan MP.

“Despite the MOU not covering areas not mentioned (in the MOU), let me state categorically that if fundamental constitutional rights are adversely affected, the MOU would also cease to have effect and be nullified,” said the DAP secretary-general.

“Racist and extremist groups within the government should stop any intention of imposing shariah laws on non-Muslims or restrict the practice of their religion in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

“Touching on the constitutional rights of Malaysians, whether Muslims or non-Muslims, is not the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ way espoused by the prime minister,” he added.

Last week, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob signed a confidence and supply reform (CSR) MOU with PH to ensure political stability and transformation.

The MOU was focused on the national Covid-19 reset plan, as well as on institutional reforms, among others.

Days after the announcement of the MOU, Ismail also said that the government was working to make the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act, otherwise known as RUU 355, more comprehensive to strengthen the criminal jurisdiction of the shariah court.

This followed another attempt by the government to introduce new shariah laws, including one to control the propagation of non-Muslim religions.

Yesterday, Ismail’s elder brother Zamri Yaakob was appointed as the National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) chairperson.

Lim said DAP was concerned over this appointment.

“There is no doubt that appointments that reek of political pay-offs in exchange for support, conflict of interest or nepotism would increase greater scrutiny or scepticism about the government’s commitment towards the institutional reforms mentioned in the MOU,” he said.

Zamri was appointed Nafas’ chairman effective September 13 following the resignation of the previous chairman, Anis Mahmud.

