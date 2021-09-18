ALL EYES ON ISMAIL SABRI’S NEXT MOVE – BETS ARE ON HE’S READY TO WHIP OUT THE ‘KERIS’ – AND THE ‘VICTIM’ THIS TIME WILL BE MUHYIDDIN – EVEN AS EXPECTATIONS INTENSIFY ‘THANOS’ HAMZAH TO SOON LEAD AN EXODUS FROM BERSATU BACK TO UMNO

Muhyiddin is out but still carries clout

IT can’t be fun for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to know that there are three ex-prime ministers watching his every move.

This could not be more obvious than at Ismail Sabri’s first Parliament sitting as Prime Minister.

On his side of the bench were Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Najib Razak and across the aisle there was the once-formidable Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Fortunately for him, the trio are not on the best of terms.

Muhyiddin and Najib are barely on talking terms, but they do not need to be social with each other in Parliament because PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang is seated in between them like a peacekeeping buffer.

Things between Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin are still quite icy.

As for Najib and Dr Mahathir, the former has complained to people in Umno that he does not know why Dr Mahathir hates him so much.

The other fortunate thing for Ismail Sabri is that Dr Mahathir no longer has the sort of impact as before but the other two ex-PMs still wield influence.

Everyone is aware of Najib’s social media presence but it is Muhyiddin who carries considerable clout in the government.

There have been rumblings in Umno that Ismail Sabri is closer to the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president than to his own party president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

As such, Muhyiddin may be out but he is not down or even really out.

“Take it from me, Muhyiddin is still a force to reckon with. He is still relevant,” said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also Bersatu deputy president.

Some have alluded to his “veto power” after an incident during the pre-council briefing for government MPs a day before Parliament convened.

Several MPs witnessed the terse exchange between Muhyiddin and Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan who was vying to be the next Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.

Muhyiddin, who spoke in the Johor dialect, was overheard telling the Pontian MP something to the effect: “You think I will give you my vote? You are not getting my vote.”

Ahmad’s bid for the Parliament job ended there and then, and his problem is that he is one of the “Kluster Mahkamah” but it also had to do with political tit-for-tat because Muhyiddin has yet to forgive those responsible for his downfall.

There is sympathy for the way he was toppled. For instance, loud applause and cheering erupted during the above briefing session when Ismail Sabri addressed Muhyiddin as chairman of the NRC.

There had been rumours earlier on that Muhyiddin would join the Cabinet as the minister mentor but a Putrajaya insider said he was only keen to continue as chairman of the National Recovery Council.

The council will chart the way out of the health and economic crisis and with Covid-19 cases subsiding and the reopening of the country, there might be some sort of vindication for the former PM.

Muhyiddin needs to stay relevant in order to lead his party into the general election.

Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said Muhyiddin waited too long to approach Pakatan Harapan with the reform offers.

“It was absolutely the right thing to do but politics is about timing. He was a day late and a dollar short by the time he reached out,” said Azalina.

The current and ex-PM need each other for now.

Umno, said political commentator Khaw Veon Szu, is back in the driver’s seat but for the car to keep running, it needs the Bersatu passengers to stay on board.

“One man focuses on running the Keluarga Malaysia government, the other helps reduce the politicking between Bersatu and Umno,” said Khaw.

The two leaders are also respectful of each other.

“There is enough space for both of them. Muhyiddin is very mindful not to overshadow the PM. He respects and understands the authority of the PM,” said a Putrajaya insider.

During Bersatu’s 5th anniversary earlier this month, Muhyiddin reiterated his party’s support for Ismail Sabri and declared his party will make a comeback in the next general election.

Some read it as Muhyiddin eyeing a comeback bid.

It seems rather far-fetched because Bersatu’s situation is like that of Parti Amanah Negara – they have no party machinery and their membership numbers is suspect.

Moreover, speculation is rife that several Bersatu MPs are preparing to return to Umno.

One the names being whispered about is Datuk Dr Latiff Ahmad, the Mersing MP and Minister in the PM’s Department.

The other is none other than Home Minister and Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin who has morphed into a powerful and dangerous personality behind the curtains.

Every party needs someone like Hamzah – someone who can strategise, has a certain ruthless streak and who can carry out secret missions.

However, there has been a falling-out between Hamzah and Muhyiddin over the deputy PM post and several other issues. Hamzah was eyeing the post which Muhyiddin wanted to give it to Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The crossover whispers began a few weeks ago and even some of the Umno MPs have been talking about it on the sidelines of Parliament.

If it happens it will change the political game again. It will also be a huge blow to Bersatu and to Muhyiddin’s comeback bid.

ANN

.