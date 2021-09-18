STOP THE BOASTING & HALF-TRUTHS, KHAIRY! AS MOH DECLARES SUCCESS IN HITTING 80% ADULT VACCINATION RATE ‘A FULL MONTH AHEAD OF SCHEDULE’ – IT STILL FAILS TO GIVE ANY GOOD EXPLANATION WHY DEATH TOLL STILL SO HIGH & CLIMBING

According to data published by the ministry on the CovidNow website, 238,002 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday under the national immunisation programme, 75,986 of them a first jab and 162,016, a second shot.

THE national vaccination campaign will achieve its goal of 80% adults inoculated against Covid-19 on Monday, a full month ahead of schedule, as nearly 18.13 million of grown-ups in the country have been fully dosed, the Health Ministry said.

However, according to the CovidNow tracker, an 80% adult vaccination rate is achievable in three days, on September 21 and 100% of adults will be jabbed by November 7.

The Klang Valley, which comprises Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya, topped the vaccination figures with 105.6% of its adult population having been fully inoculated.

The percentage exceeded 100% due to population statistics from the Statistics Department not accounting for change in population size since the last census and undocumented residents.

Sabah has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated adults at 53.7%.

In total, 66.9% of the population, including adolescents aged 12-17, have had at least one dose and 55.5% are fully vaccinated. TMI

Covid-19 deaths (Sept 18): 388 reported fatalities, death toll hits 22,743

The Health Ministry’s Github data repository reported a total of 388 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday (Sept 17), bringing the cumulative death toll to 22,743.

There were 64 victims (16.49 percent) who died before they could receive treatment at a hospital.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 167, making up 43.04 percent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Johor (76), Kedah (48), Penang (24), Sabah (22), Pahang (12), Kuala Lumpur (12), Kelantan (10), Perak (7), Terengganu (5), Perlis (2), Sarawak (2) and Negeri Sembilan (1).

This is the highest number of deaths ever reported in Johor in a single day. The total number of deaths in Johor is second only to Selangor.

No new deaths were reported in Malacca, Labuan and Putrajaya.

A total of 192 out of the 388 reported deaths happened in the last seven days, of which only nine was from yesterday.

Another 198 of the reported deaths yesterday were older than a week due to backlog. Some were as far back as April.

An average of 315 Covid-19 deaths was reported daily in the last 30 days. The seven-day average – the average over the last seven days – is 417.

As of yesterday, there were 221,339 active Covid-19 cases. Active cases are still trending down since peaking on Aug 28.

Previously, the Health Ministry released deaths statistics together with the number of new Covid-19 cases in the evening. This had since changed.

Deaths statistics are now released the next day by 2am. Malaysiakini reports them in the morning. MKINI

