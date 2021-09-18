‘ISMAIL SABRI IS NOT A REFORMER’ – KIT SIANG HURRIES ISMAIL AS DOUBTS GROW OVER NEW PM’S ABILITY – ‘THERE ARE NO SIGNS WE HAVE TURNED THE CORNER IN THE LOSING WAR AGAINST COVID-19’ – INDEED, DAP CANNOT AFFORD TO BACK ISMAIL IF HE TURNS OUT TO BE EVEN MORE PLODDING & INSINCERE THAN INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN – ‘THE MOU IS NOT FOR ISMAIL’S SAKE BUT FOR THE SAKE OF THE COUNTRY & ITS FUTURE’

Kit Siang backs reform deal despite growing doubts about Ismail Sabri

DAP leader Lim Kit Siang today expressed mounting reservations about Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s ability to manage the Covid-19 epidemic and protect democracy, but said he would still back the opposition’s confidence and supply deal with the prime minister despite his doubts.

He said Ismail’s many missteps, including his refusal to face a confidence vote, and his jumbo-sized “recycled” cabinet, were reasons for loss of faith in the newly appointed leader.

“But most important of all, there are no signs that we have turned the corner in the losing war against the Covid-19 pandemic after almost a month of Ismail’s premiership and three weeks after the swearing-in of a new health minister,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement today.

However Lim said he still supported Pakatan Harapan’s confidence and supply reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government that was inked on Monday.

“The support for the CSR MOU is not for Ismail Sabri’s sake but for the sake of the country and the future,” he said.

Lim said he had been “quite disappointed” by Ismail’s performance since he took office in August.

Lim listed the new government’s decisions and actions that he did not approve of as follows:

Ismail’s failure to seek a vote of confidence as the first item of parliamentary business;

• Ismail’s jumbo-sized cabinet which is recycled from Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet, except for the appointment of Khairy Jamaludin as the new health minister;

• Appointment of Muhyiddin as chairman of the National Recovery Council;

• Ismail’s nomination of Ahmad Maslan as deputy speaker of Parliament;

• Appointment of Ismail’s elder brother, Zamri Yaakob as chairman of National Farmers’ Organisation;

• Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun’s failure to explain where she got the money to settle a RM1.9 million bankruptcy suit;

• Dropping of 29 corruption charges against former Federal Land Development Authority board member Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid;

• Failure of the cabinet to uphold a High Court decision that children born overseas to Malaysian mothers are entitled to Malaysian citizenship;

• Ismail’s failure to meet with the Malaysian Consultative Council on Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism to explain a proposal for shariah law affecting non-Muslims; and

• Appointment of cabinet members who are not committed to uphold the constitution and Rukun Negara principles of nation-building.

Lim said Ismail deserved full support for his reform efforts even if the prime minister’s hand had been forced in the matter.

“Ismail not a reformer but if he is forced by political circumstances to be a reformer, he deserves full support – not for anyone’s sake but for the sake of the country,” Lim said.

“Malaysia needs a political moratorium for 10-18 months before the next general election as we do not want Malaysia to fall into the trajectory of a kleptocracy, kakistocracy and a failed state.

The prices of basic foodstuff has done up; govt should quickly implement measures to assure public things will not get worse. SOP's not everything — Zaid Ibrahim (@zaidibrahim) September 18, 2021

“In these 10-18 months, Malaysia must devise a new policy and strategy to win the losing war against the Covid-19 pandemic and re-set institutional and parliamentary reforms.

