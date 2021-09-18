THE WIND IS CHANGING AGAIN IN MALAYSIA – EVEN UMNO’S MACHO MAN ANNUAR MUSA IS STARTING TO TOUT ‘INCLUSIVE POLITICS’ – THE ONLY MEDICINE OUT ECONOMIC COLLAPSE FOR THE COUNTRY

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s move to introduce the practice of inclusive politics with the opposition will only bring more benefit to the people.

Communications and multimedia minister Annuar Musa said the current political landscape demanded that all quarters accept the reality of coexistence, in line with the Malaysian Family concept.

“Before this, there was a huge gap between the governing party and the opposition. We could not sit and discuss our agendas together … Everyone wanted to show that they are better than the other.

“Now, we tried to change (the situation), we have to implement (inclusive politics) and not just rhetoric,” he said during his first appearance on the “Bersama Annuar” programme on Twitter Spaces carried out by Bernama tonight.

Annuar said that in accepting the differences of opinions of all quarters, the government and the opposition must work together to avoid political situations that did not bring any good to the country.

On the Malaysian Family philosophy, he said a document on its interpretation will be issued by the Prime Minister’s Department and information department soon.

He added that his ministry and the Prime Minister’s Department have drafted clear guidelines about the Malaysian Family philosophy last week.

“In general, the Malaysian Family is an approach to evoke the feelings of togetherness, patriotic spirit and concern among us.”

He said the philosophy’s values were not far from the five principles contained in Rukun Negara, including upholding the supremacy of the Constitution as well as courtesy and morality.

The 12-episode programme will be aired on Twitter Spaces weekly till December. Next week’s topic will be ‘Survival of Artists’.

