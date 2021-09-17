NO NEEED TO SIGN MOU – WARISAN REBUFFS KIT SIANG, WANTS TO STAY OPPOSITION TO PRESSURE PN GOVT AS GE15 LOOMS – “WE ARE NOT INTERESTED IN CHANGING THE PM OR GOVT ANY MORE THIS TERM. SO, IT DOES NOT MATTER IF WE DO NOT SIGN THE MOU’

KOTA KINABALU: A Warisan MP says the party is sticking with its president Shafie Apdal’s stand of not signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government which Pakatan Harapan had earlier inked.

This is after a call by DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang earlier today for Warisan, Pejuang and MUDA to support the MoU and sign a similar one with the government.

Rozman Isli, who is Warisan whip and Labuan MP, said he was sticking with the party’s stand. He also said all MPs should receive the same amount of allocation regardless of whether they signed the MoU.

“We are all equal members of the legislative branch of the Malaysian parliamentary system,” he told FMT.

“It’s time for our nation to move to a new era, a more mature one. Most Commonwealth nations with Westminster-style systems are already far ahead in making improvements to their practices.”

FMT has reached out to Pejuang and MUDA for their comments as well.

It was previously reported that equal funding was to be provided for government and opposition MPs under the deal reached between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and PH.

But only those MPs involved in the agreement will benefit, according to a report in Malaysiakini which said the document stated that “one notable caveat is that equal funding only applies to MPs involved in this agreement”.

This would leave out MPs from parties such as Pejuang, Warisan and Parti Sarawak Bersatu, as well as Independents.

Responding to this, Rozman said the opposition had an equally important role to play as the government, and as such should be given due recognition.

“Treat the opposition with respect. Even the PH government made a mistake by not doing this when they were in the government. They only allocated RM100,000 per year for opposition MPs.

“To us, equal allocations should be part of the reforms. It is for the people after all,” Rozman said, referring to reforms under the MoU between PH and the government.

Nonetheless, Rozman said Warisan would, in principle, support the reforms under the MoU but, at the same time, the party will “continue to voice and demand that the government do the right thing always”.

“The government can and should bring those reform proposals they announced recently to Parliament but we want more details.”

He said he had mentioned in the Dewan Rakyat, when debating the King’s address, that he did not want another change in the prime minister this term.

In the same breath, Rozman hoped the prime minister and his Cabinet members would focus on saving the country from the health and economic crises brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The general election is not that far off now. There has always been a tendency for the ruling party to abuse its power, so pressure from the opposition is needed for the good of the nation.

“We are not interested in changing the PM or government any more this term. So, it does not matter if we do not sign the MoU,” he said.

