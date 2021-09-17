‘PATHETIC’ HAMZAH – IRATE JOHOR SULTAN TO MEET ISMAIL SABRI OVER MM2H TERMS, FEARS ‘ENORMOUS’ LOSS IN REVENUE FOR JOHOR

Johor Sultan to meet PM over MM2H conditions

PETALING JAYA: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has slammed the home ministry over its reluctance to review the tighter conditions announced recently for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

In a Facebook post, Sultan Ibrahim said he will personally raise the matter with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, especially since Johor was a popular destination for foreigners enrolled in the MM2H programme.

With the tighter conditions set to deter applications, he said it could lead to an “enormous” loss of revenue for Johor.

“What we have heard in Parliament is a mere promise to consider MM2H applicants on a case-by-case basis. It falls short of expectations and I can only say that this is pathetic.

“This is a complete letdown to all the existing MM2H participants and the relevant stakeholders,” he said, adding that the ministry’s decision to reject a review of the criteria was “mind-boggling and outrageous”.

Sultan Ibrahim added that the home ministry should only revoke the visas of errant MM2H participants instead of enforcing a blanket ruling if the nation’s security was really its main concern.

With the programme offering multiplier economic effects, he said MM2H would benefit both Malaysians and the government.

“But now, we are chasing them away. And the bad international publicity is detrimental to Malaysia.

“I hope good sense will prevail and the government will reinstate the programme without any drastic changes immediately.”

This is the second time the Johor Ruler has spoken out publicly over the tighter conditions for MM2H announced by the home ministry in August.

On Aug 30, Sultan Ibrahim warned that the new criteria would dent the country’s revenue, frighten off investors and affect the country’s image overseas, urging Putrajaya to be more lenient.

The new requirements require participants to have permanent savings of at least RM1 million and a declaration of liquid assets of at least RM1.5 million. Previously, they only needed to have savings of between RM300,000 and RM500,000.

An MM2H holder must now also have an offshore income of at least RM40,000 a month, up from RM10,000 per month.

MKINI

