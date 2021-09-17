17,577 NEW CASES – SARAWAK STILL LEADS BUT PERAK NOW HITS RECORD HIGH

Covid-19 (Sept 17): 17,577 new cases, record in Perak

The Health Ministry today reported 17,577 new Covid-19 cases.

The number of new daily cases in Perak (1,596) was a record high while hospitalisation rates for the past two weeks had remained relatively stable.

Sarawak (3,480) still has the highest daily case count for the past three days and hospitalisations are trending up.

However, the number of deaths in Sarawak are still among the lowest in the country over the past 14 days as the state has an above average vaccination rate.

Sarawak (3,480)

Selangor (2,646)

Johor (2,334)

Perak (1,596)

Sabah (1,533)

Penang (1,462)

Kedah (1,173)

Kelantan (869)

Pahang (832)

Terengganu (719)

Kuala Lumpur (366)

Malacca (287)

Negeri Sembilan (198)

Perlis (41)

Putrajaya (31)

Labuan (10)

MKINI

.