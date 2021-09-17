GOODBYE MALAYSIA, THERE ARE BETTER OPTIONS! INDEED WITH ‘FRIENDS’ LIKE HOME MINISTER HAMZAH – MALAYSIA DOESN’T NEED ENEMIES! WHEN ‘PENDATANGS’ & FOREIGNERS ARE NOT WELCOME – THE RACIAL ARROGANCE WILL BACKFIRE!

Just over two weeks ago, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin announced that for a number of reasons, necessary changes were being made to the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

Is Hamzah aware of the many contributions of the MM2H holders? The participants don’t just live in million-ringgit homes or luxury apartments in Malaysia, they have vast sums of money parked in a local bank.

They contribute to the local economy in more ways than one. They employ locals, they spend their money on goods and services in Malaysia. They buy properties. They contribute to the local literary, cultural, sports and art scene. They send their children to expensive international schools. They also volunteer their time, and make generous donations to many worthwhile causes.

More importantly, they are one of the best promoters of tourism in Malaysia and yet, Hamzah wants to alienate them. Did Hamzah and his aides consult any MM2H holders for their views before they rolled out the changes?

James C is a current MM2H holder whose visa will run out in a few years. Despite having a home in Malaysia, he is appalled at the treatment of MM2H visa holders as he has been unable to return since February 2020. He said, “In effect, my commitment, and that of my wife, counts for nothing.

“The existing scheme doesn’t actually give you much, given what people like myself have invested in the country. We don’t even have a special priority lane at immigration like similar status individuals in Hong Kong or Singapore.”

He said that Malaysia was a natural choice as he was born in Asia and over many decades, has lived in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Indonesia. “I speak Bahasa fluently and as my wife is Malaysian, Malaysia was a natural option so we both willingly embarked on the MM2H programme.”

James said that he was aware of the high degree of historic racism in Malaysia and the endemic corruption, but added that as both he and his wife were retired and not working, they assumed that these would not impact them much.

However, he had underestimated the impact of government policy on the economy and on the social fabric of the country. He saw how Malaysia was struggling as the currency faltered and education was increasingly being dumbed down. The large-scale corruption finally forced him and his wife to withdraw most of their investment from Malaysia.

Goodbye Malaysia, there’re better options

Although he could elect to stay in Malaysia under the new rules, as most of the requirements would not pose a problem for him, he said that he was displeased at the Malaysian government treating MM2H visa holders, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, as second-class citizens.

“I watched the incompetence and the corruption of the government at the highest level. I watched them mishandle the economy, social policies, etc. Why on earth would anyone in my position effectively put even more money at risk in a country that has effectively demonstrated that it doesn’t want me?

“There are many better, less onerous, and significantly less risky alternatives. The hubris demonstrated by the government amazes me. The country has almost nothing to offer wealthy third country nationals like myself. Malaysia sits currently about bottom of the long list of options available to me.”

After reading Hamzah telling MM2H holders not to worry about the new rules, James said, “Why would I not be worried? If the issue was that the 7,000 people with visas were not residing in the country, then by all means introduce a 90-day rule; but why break your own promise and chase us out?

“It’s either sheer incompetence or the fact that they just don’t like foreigners. I suspect it’s a bit of both.”

James said that he is advising others like him to forget the idea of getting an MM2H visa. Most have abandoned the idea anyway, and he claims to know of three people, all high-net-worth individuals like him, who are giving up their current MM2H visas. One said, “Why should I pay a premium in Malaysia when it doesn’t deserve it and the currency will diminish my deposits over time?

“Thailand is a good local option, as is Singapore, and Sri Lanka. I will relocate because I have no trust in the government and see further problems for retirees who remain. The damage has been done. Malaysia is slipping into becoming a third world country. Third world countries do not make good retirement options.

“How can the authorities be so ignorant? What is it that makes them want to continue to make decisions that damage themselves? This is economic self-harm.”

James had a final message for the government of Malaysia: “You have to understand that there is plenty of competition out there for wealthy foreigners. Rather than trying to compete, you are doing the opposite.”

MARIAM MOKHTAR

