DEATH TOLL HAUNTS DESPITE MINISTER’S LAME EXCUSE TO PLAY IT DOWN – 346 COVID FATALITIES – AS THE ‘BACKLOG CLEARING’ CONTINUES, CLAIMS MOH – BUT WHAT ABOUT CURRENT DEATH LIST, IS IT FINALIZED? OR WILL THE BACKLOG BE REPORTED ONLY IN THE FUTURE?

From the newly reported deaths yesterday, 30.35 percent or 105 died before they could receive treatment at a hospital.

A total of 179 out of the 346 reported deaths happened in the last seven days of which only 1 was from yesterday.

Another 165 of the reported deaths yesterday were older than a week due to backlog.

An average of 309 Covid-19 deaths were reported daily in the last 30 days. The seven-day reported average is 410.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 94, making up 27.17 percent of the newly reported fatalities.

Other states with a significant number of newly reported deaths include Kedah (82).

The remaining deaths were in Johor (59), Sabah (47), Penang (30), Sarawak (14), Malacca (4), Terengganu (4), Kelantan (3), Perak (3), Perlis (3) and Kuala Lumpur (3).

No new deaths were reported in Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of yesterday, there were 227,120 active Covid-19 cases. This is a reduction of 6.46 percent compared to the 242,805 active infections a week ago.

Previously, the Health Ministry released deaths statistics together with the number of new Covid-19 cases in the evening. This had since changed.

Deaths statistics are now released the next day by 2am. Malaysiakini reports them in the morning.

