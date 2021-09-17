COME ON, SIGN UP GUYS – KIT SIANG URGES WARISAN, PEJUANG & MUDA TO INK ‘CSR MOU’ WITH ISMAIL – ‘THERE’S NO G’TEE IT CAN SUCCESSFULLY USHER MALAYSIA INTO A NEW POLITICAL LANDSCAPE …BUT WE DO NOT WANT MALAYSIA TO END UP AS A KLEPTOCRACY, KAKISTOCRACY & A FAILED STATE’

There is no guarantee that the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri and Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties will successfully usher Malaysia into a new political landscape.

The CSR MOU has evoked a whole spectrum of reactions, from a G25 spokesman and a former Treasury secretary-general in the early nineties who said there was now hope that the country will progress towards a smooth pandemic recovery as he was more confident about the country moving ahead compared to just a few days ago and saw light at the end of the tunnel to the other extreme that saw the CSR MOU as giving a life-line to those who wanted Malaysia to continue in the trajectory towards a kleptocracy, kakistocracy and a failed state.

The CSR MOU also raised the alarm that it marked the end of the Opposition in Parliament.

Undoubtedly, the CSR MOU can fail as it will depend on both sides keeping to their bargain.

DAP and PH will do their utmost to honour their undertaking in the CSR MOU because we cannot allow the Covid-19 pandemic to continue with its ravages of lives and livelihoods in Malaysia, causing over two million Covid-19 cases and a toll of over 22,000 lives in 21 months.

Yesterday, on the 58th Malaysia Day, with 345 Covid-19 deaths, Malaysia was the world’s Top No. 5 country in daily Covid-19 deaths after the United States (1,291 deaths), Russia (794), Brazil (600) and Iran (453).

Since the swearing-in of the new Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin 18 days ago on August 30, Malaysians are still waiting for signs of a significant decline of daily new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths.

The daily average of new Covid-19 cases in the last 18 days was above 19,000 cases and the rolling daily Covid-19 deaths for the last 18 days was 330 deaths.

In view of the 14-day incubation period of the coronavirus, it is to be noted that the average of the daily Covid-19 deaths over the last four days is 411 deaths.

Are we heading with this present rate of exponential increase of Covid-19 infections and Covid-19 deaths which will take us to a cumulative total of over three million Covid-19 cases and 30,000 Covid-19 deaths by the end of October?

According to “Our World in Data” website, we are the top nation on Sept. 15 for “daily Covid-19 deaths per million population” not only for ASEAN, beating Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam, we also beat other bigger nations like China, India, Japan, South Korea, United States, United Kingdom, Iran, Turkey, Brazil and Mexico.

This is why there must be a political ceasefire in the next 10-18 months to unite Malaysians to single-mindedly win the losing war against the Covid-19 pandemic and overcome the existential threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We do not want Malaysia to end up as a kleptocracy, kakistocracy and a failed state.

The CSR MOU will not mean the end of the Opposition in Parliament for the DAP and PH Members of Parliament will continue to be as articulate and outspoken for justice, freedom, progress and unity as ever.

We want to fulfil the Malaysian Dream for Malaysia to become a world-class great nation and to bring to fruition the aspiration of Bapa Malaysia Tunku Abdul Rahman for Malaysia to be a “beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world”.

But Malaysians, regardless of ethnicity, religion, region or politics, must ensure that the CSR MOU signed between Ismail Sabri and the Pakatan Harapan leaders give Malaysia the historic opportunity to reset the country for economic, social and national recovery in the post-Covid-19 pandemic era and save Malaysia.

I hope Warisan, Pejuang and Muda support and sign the CSR MOU with the Prime Minister for a better future for all Malaysians.

(Media Statement by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 17 September 2021)

-https://blog.limkitsiang.com/

.