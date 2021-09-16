PIE ON AZALINA’S FACE – EVEN AS SHE SAYS ‘SPEAKER DUTY-BOUND TO GUIDE MPs’ – SHE MAY HAVE BEEN ‘LEGALLY WRONG’ TO TEMPORARILY CHAIR PARLIAMENT SESSION – ‘IT IS NOT A QUESTION ABOUT AZALINA. IT IS A QUESTION OF BLATANTLY DISRESPECTING THE LAW’

Speaker duty-bound to guide MPs on private members’ bills, Azalina says

THE speaker of the Dewan Rakyat has a duty of care to guide MPs putting forth private members bills instead of rejecting them on a technicality, Azalina Othman Said said today.

The former deputy speaker said as government business takes priority when parliament sits, private members’ bills never see the light of day.

“Private members’ bills are rejected due to misreading, (but) the speaker has a duty of care to the MPs to guide them. The parliamentary draftsman must be stationed in Parliament, not the ministry,” she said at an online forum organised by Asli entitled MOU – A Pathway To Transformation and Stability?.

Azalina said that with such a system in place, MPs are not able to do their jobs effectively.

“If government wants to reject my view as technicality, it should (be included) in the order paper even though it might not be carried. At least they are showing that an anti-hopping law is on the table and they are committed,” she said, in reference to her motion to introduce a recall election.

On September 3, the Pengerang MP submitted a notice of motion to the Dewan Rakyat to table a recall election in the current Parliament sitting.

Subsequently, the government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MOU) on September 13 for political stability and transformation.

Under the agreed deal, the government has promised to deliver three major reforms by the middle of next year, before the next or fifth session of Parliament.

They are the anti-party hopping law, the implementation of Undi 18 and automatic voter registration, and the imposition of a 10-year term limit on the prime minister’s tenure.

Various parliamentary reforms are also in the agreement, like the Parliamentary Services bills, which seeks to restore Parliament’s autonomy in its finances and administration.

To date, however, neither the recall bill nor the anti-hopping bill have been included in the current sitting’s agenda.

“They must put it (the motion) on the table within this or the next session. Otherwise, the rakyat will scold us and say we are lying.”

Meanwhile, law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said this is why it was important to bring back the Parliamentary Services Act 1963, which will allow Parliament to conduct its own administration, staffing and financing.

“We don’t have a mechanism to bring in a private member’s bill. In the standing order, all private member bills don’t have a place in Parliament and it usually never sees the light of the day.

“We need to amend the antiquated standing order to empower MPs. Otherwise, Parliament will be tied up, it cannot overrule itself,” he said.

Most recently, several lawmakers brought a motion to remove Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, but they were rejected on grounds of a technicality.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon rejected the motions on saying they did not comply with the standing orders of the house. TMI

Legally wrong for Azalina to temporarily chair Parliament session – Hanipa

Sepang MP Hanipa Maidin said it was legally wrong for Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to ask Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said to chair yesterday’s Parliament sitting.

This is because Rule 6 of the Standing Orders states that if there is a vacancy in the deputy speaker positions, the House shall proceed to elect two “at the first convenient sitting of a newly elected House or at the commencement of public business at the first meeting of the House” after the vacancy occurred.

“In my view, it was legally wrong for Azalina to sit as deputy speaker as she has duly stepped down. Meaning there is a vacancy which Parliament needs to fill in as soon as possible, that is the first order of the day.

“It is not a question about Azalina. It is a question of blatantly disrespecting the law,” Hanipa (above) said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Azalina said she had been asked by Azhar to temporarily chair the Parliament sitting under Rule 7(3) of the Standing Orders.

Rule 7(3) states that the speaker may, at any time during a sitting, ask a member to take the chair temporarily, without formal communication to the House, and such member shall be invested with all the powers of the speaker.

Hanipa said according to the Standing Orders, there must be two deputy speakers and if there are any vacancies, a new one must be elected as soon as possible.

One deputy speaker position was vacated after Azalina stepped down last month, saying she wanted a “reset” of Parliament.

The election of the new deputy speaker had been listed first on the order paper after the question-and-answer session on Tuesday, but it was postponed to the next parliamentary sitting.

De facto Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had justified the move by saying that the government wanted to amend the Federal Constitution – to create a third deputy speaker post for the opposition.

However, several opposition MPs had urged for the election to be fast-tracked, due to the burden on the speaker’s office.

Umno supreme council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi has also since accused Bersatu and several allied independent MPs of blocking the move to appoint Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan – Umno’s candidate – as a Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker.

The opposition had nominated Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming as a candidate for the post as well. MKINI

