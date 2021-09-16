ON MALAYSIA DAY – SARAWAK LEADS THE COUNTRY WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF NEW COVID CASES – TAKING DAILY TOTAL TO 18,815

The Health Ministry today reported 18,815 new Covid-19 cases.

Sarawak has once again recorded the highest number of cases, though this only accounts for 19.5 percent of newly reported cases today.

The runner-ups are Selangor (2,718) and Johor (2,206).

As of yesterday, Covid-19 hospitalisations are still on the downtrend since its peak in mid-August, but the 12,254 patients still use up 71.4 percent of hospital beds allocated for Covid-19 treatment.

Likewise, the 1,280 patients in ICU wards occupy 80.0 percent of capacity allocated for Covid-19 treatment.

States with utilisation rates at or above 80 percent (including non-Covid-19 beds) are Perlis (104.7 percent), Johor (94.8 percent), Penang (89.6 percent), Kedah (84.7 percent), Perak (83.1 percent), Terengganu (81.6 percent), and Malacca (80.0 percent).

In addition, according to the ministry’s CovidNow website, nine states and territories have ICU utilisation rates (including non-Covid-19 beds) above 80 percent. The national average is just below that at 79.6 percent.

These are Kedah (101.4 percent), Penang (96.6 percent), Johor (91.1 percent), Pahang (90.0 percent), Putrajaya (90.0 percent), Perak (89.6 percent), Selangor (83.8 percent) and Kuala Lumpur (81.5 percent).

The R-naught for the country as of yesterday is 0.97, marking the 15th consecutive day of the number staying below 1.00. An R-naught of less than 1.00 suggests that the spread of Covid-19 was slowing down.

The figure should be interpreted with caution, as the test positivity rate is still relatively high at 13.7 percent as of the latest available figures on Sunday. This suggests a lack of testing that could lead to case numbers being significantly underreported.

There are still six states where R-naught is above 1.00, meaning the outbreak there is accelerating its pace.

These are Sarawak (1.14), Terengganu (1.08), Perlis (1.06), Perak (1.02), Johor (1.01), and Pahang (1.01).

Meanwhile, the R-naught in Penang and Kelantan is 1.00, which suggest the outbreak there is stable and neither growing nor shrinking.

New cases by state

Sarawak (3,660)

Selangor (2,718)

Johor (2,206)

Sabah (1,982)

Penang (1,777)

Perak (1,446)

Kedah (1,233)

Kelantan (1,222)

Terengganu (814)

Pahang (712)

Kuala Lumpur (493)

Malacca (269)

Negeri Sembilan (170)

Perlis (80)

Putrajaya (22)

Labuan (11)

