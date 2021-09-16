THE FIRST TO GIVE UP HIS SEAT SHOULD BE ‘TIN KOSONG’, ‘BAD EXAMPLE’ ANWAR – YET PKR CHIEF DARES TO WARN YOUTH ACTIVISTS THEY WON’T BE GUARANTEED SEATS TO CONTEST IN GE15 – EVEN AS PAKATAN SCRAMBLES TO FIELD YOUNG CANDIDATES – IN BID TO REPLACE AGEING, STALE & OUT-OF-IDEAS LEADERS LIKE ANWAR

Youth activists in PKR not guaranteed seats, says Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Despite admitting numerous youth activists in the party today, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said this does not mean they will necessarily be featured as candidates in the next general election (GE15).

He said although the candidacy of the new members had been proposed by state party leaders, they must first undergo a screening process.

“(The list of) names has indeed been proposed, there is screening at the committee level that needs to be done.

“For me, our main focus at the moment is to strengthen our machinery, and these (young activists) can help us. They can go down to the field and explain why they chose to join PKR,” he said at a press conference at the party’s headquarters.

During the event, Anwar received membership forms from more than 20 activists, including Adam Adli Abdul Halim, Sarah Hadi and lawyer Asheed Ali.

Asked about the number of young candidates that would be fielded by PKR in GE15, Anwar said it had not yet been decided, but said the party’s history showed it tended to be the one that promoted the most young candidates at the federal and state levels.

Commenting on the views of Perlis PKR chairman Amran Kamaruddin last Monday that the party should use its own logo in GE15, he said he respected all views expressed by his party’s grassroots.

“In the context of Pakatan Harapan (PH), some have also suggested that we use the PH logo and there are strong arguments put forward by both parties, so we have to look into this matter first before taking a decision,” he said.

On the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government signed on Monday, Anwar explained that the opposition’s ambitions were not solely tied to the agreements in the MoU.

“Efforts to fight corruption are the main pillars and form the foundation of PH’s stand, and it is the thing that receives the most attention.

“The same goes for the function of the judiciary, and we demand that it be free from interference from any party,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

