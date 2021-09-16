BOMBSHELL – ‘IF U.S. GOING TO ATTACK CHINA, I’LL CALL YOU’ – GENERAL MILLEY TOLD GENERAL LI IN 2 SECRET PHONE CALLS – FEARING ‘CRAZY TRUMP’ WOULD USE NUKES ON CHINA

Hollywood has produced many films about rogue generals, rebels or terrorists who seized nuclear missile sites or weapons with plans to nuke Russia or the U.S., hoping to trigger retaliations and start the first nuclear world war. Over time, military superpowers have implemented fail-safe to avoid any human error or unauthorized attack that could lead to the end of the world.

As part of American propaganda, most of the movies would paint Russians, Iranians or Chinese as the bad guys. But what if the bad guy is the President of the United States, the most powerful man on the planet? Worse, the president, and the president alone, possesses the sole authority to order a nuclear launch. That’s why the POTUS is the most powerful man.

If you think this is propaganda to paint an ugly picture of America, who always thought to be the good guy who would normally save the world, it is not. And the mad president is none other than Donald Trump, at least that was what General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thought of the former U.S. Commander-in-Chief.

The situation must have been incredibly serious when General Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, had to make “two secret phone calls” to his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to assure China that the United States would not launch a military strike. The calls were made during the final months of the Trump administration.

According to a new book – “Peril” – by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa, the first call was made by Milley after a review of intelligence suggested that Beijing believed Washington was preparing to attack based on tensions over military exercises in the South China Sea, and made worse by Trump’s call of war against China.

General Milley said in his first call to General Li – “General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay. We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you”. That call took place on October 30, 2020, just four days before the presidential election that saw the defeat of President Donald Trump.

In fact, the U.S. top general was so concerned and serious about the situation in the White House that he promised to alert his Chinese counterpart beforehand – “General Li, you and I have known each other for five years now. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise”. Apparently, Li believed Milley, according to the book.

The second call occurred on January 8, 2021, two days after thousands of Trump supporters riot and took over the U.S. Capitol in what is believed to be a last attempt to stop President-Elect Joe Biden from taking office as the 46th President of the United States. Milley tried to assure Li again – “We are 100% steady. Everything’s fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes.”

But this time, General Li was worried and not totally convinced, and General Milley totally understood why. But it wasn’t Milley alone who was equally worried that the Chinese government was misreading the situation, which could lead to an unexpected conflict. Then-defence secretary Mark Esper too had to use backchannel to assure Beijing that Washington has no intention to attack.

Milley, deeply shaken by the Capitol riot, was certain that narcissist Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election. Trump, who was cocksure he would win the second term, could not accept that he had lost. And the top U.S. general had every reason to believe that the crazy president could go rogue, something that none of Hollywood producers could imagine.

On the same day (January 8) he made his second call to General Li, the U.S. general also called a secret meeting in his Pentagon office to review the process for military action, including launching nuclear weapons. He specifically told all the senior military officials in charge of the National Military Command Centre not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved.

According to the book, Milley ordered his officers – “No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I’m part of that procedure. Got it?” He then went around the room, looked each officer in the eye, and asked them to verbally confirm they really understood. “Yes, sir,” – said the officers, obviously understood the message that the POTUS was unstable.

“You never know what a president’s trigger point is,” – Milley told his senior staff. “Peril”, based on more than 200 interviews, including documents, calendars, diaries, emails, meeting notes, transcripts and other records, is Woodward’s third on the Trump presidency. General Milley was merely taking a page from Schlesinger’s playbook.

In August 1974, defence secretary James R. Schlesinger issued an unprecedented set of orders in the final days of the presidency of President Richard M. Nixon, who was facing impeachment – if the president gave any nuclear launch order, military commanders should check with either him or Secretary of State Henry Kissinger before executing them.

Like Milley, Schlesinger feared that the scandal-plagued president, who seemed depressed and was drinking heavily, might order Armageddon. Infamous for his Watergate scandal, Nixon had triggered the “Madman Theory” when he bragged in front of congressmen – “I can go in my office and pick up a telephone, and in 25 minutes, millions of people will be dead.”

Like Trump, Nixon was so dangerous and unpredictable that hours before the end of his presidency, the nuclear “football” had already been taken away from him – without him noticing it. After all, this is the man who had threatened Soviet Union and Vietnam with nuclear missiles, if they didn’t accede to his demands.

Even before Trump’s stunning defeat, the Madman Theory has re-emerged when North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un and U.S. president Donald Trump took turns in threatening each other with nuclear attacks. Trump had threatened to rain “fire and fury like the world has never seen” on North Korea, while Kim threatened to turn the U.S. mainland into a “theatre of nuclear war”.

Milley’s fear was based on his own observations of Trump’s erratic behaviour. When the general received a phone call on January 8 from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he tried to reassure Pelosi that the nuclear weapons were safe, only to receive the same evaluation that Donald Trump was unstable, lending credence that he did the right thing by securing the weapon of mass destruction.

Pelosi gave Milley an earful – “What I’m saying to you is that if they couldn’t even stop him from an assault on the Capitol, who knows what else he may do? And is there anybody in charge at the White House who was doing anything but kissing his fat butt all over this? You know he’s crazy. He’s been crazy for a long time”. Milley responded – “Madam Speaker, I agree with you on everything.”

Apparently, Milley discovered right after Trump lost the presidential election, the POTUS had signed a military order to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by January 15, 2021, before he left the White House. Even though the order was eventually nullified, it suggested that Donald Trump would resort to do anything just to sabotage the next president.

Leaving nothing to chance, on the same day (January 8), General Milley called the admiral overseeing the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the military unit responsible for Asia and the Pacific region, and recommended postponing the military exercises in order to take the heat off in the region. The admiral promptly complied as China was ready to retaliate militarily.

Even CIA Director Gina Haspel told Milley – “We are on the way to a right-wing coup”. The general responded – “Aggressively watch everything, 360”. The CIA was worried that Trump would try to attack Iran and start a conflict abroad, after inciting violence at home, just to distract from his humiliating election loss. Trump was already cooking the story that Joe Biden had stolen his presidency.

General Milley also told his top service chiefs to watch everything “all the time” and called Paul Nakasone, the director of the National Security Agency, with a specific instruction – “Needles up … keep watching, scan”. Even some of Trump’s most loyal advisers, such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Milley that Trump was “in a very dark place right now.”

Of course, Trump was not impressed with the latest revelations. He has condemned the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s actions (phone calls to Chinese General Li) as “treason” and said – “I did not ever think of attacking China”. Calling him “Dumbass” General Mark Milley”, Trump has called his hardcore supporters to go on TV and demand that the general be arrested for treason.

