RAFIDAH GETS IT RIGHT – WHILE ISMAIL SABRI & HIS ENTIRE CABINET GOES ‘MIA’: ‘LET US THE PEOPLE BE THE SOLUTION, NOT THE PROBLEM,’ CALLS EX-MINISTER – INDEED IF MALAYSIANS WANT TO SAVE THEMSELVES, THEIR FAMILIES & LIVELIHOODS – THEY’D BETTER REIN IN THEIR GREEDY, LAZY & FREE-LOADING POLITICIANS – AND THIS GOES FOR ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR, NOW BUSY TRYING TO JOCKEY FOR DPM POST, & ULTRAS ON THE PAKATAN SIDE TOO

Let us be the solution, not the problem, says Rafidah

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians must unite to be the solution to, and not the source of problems, former international trade and industry minister Rafidah Aziz said.

“Let’s all as citizens be the strength of Malaysia and give full allegiance to it so that we can rebuild a nation that has been affected by various problems,” she said in a Facebook post celebrating Malaysia Day today.

Empty chairs ‘listen’ to MPs debate as Cabinet goes missing

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim debating the ongoing health and economic crises while facing an almost empty government side. (Twitter pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Almost every Cabinet minister and deputy minister was missing in the Dewan Rakyat this afternoon, resulting in frustrated MPs having to address empty chairs on the government side.

And today is just the first day of the current sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Independent-Muar) tweeted that the government side was empty when opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was debating on the health and economic crises.

“It was empty. Where are the ministers, deputy ministers?  This is the best time to debate and seek solutions for the sake of the rakyat,” he said.

Noting that MPs were paid allowances to attend the sitting, Syed Saddiq added: “They should not go missing.”

“We owe it to the people (to be in the Dewan),” he said.

M Karupaiya (PH-Padang Serai), who brought the absence of the ministers and deputy ministers to the attention of the Speaker, lamented: “A lot of chairs are empty. At least 10% of them should be present.”

Karupaiya said he could not understand why none of them was present when there were about 70 ministers and deputies in the government.

“We have a big Cabinet. We are debating but only the chairs are listening,” he added, in seeking an explanation.

Saying this situation was unacceptable, Karupaiya urged the ministers or their deputies to be present in the House in future.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to end on Oct 12.  FMT

