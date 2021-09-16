MALAYSIA – UNIFIED BY A VIRUS? UNTIL THE PEOPLE THEMSELVES REALIZE THEY STAND TO LOSE EVERYTHING – THEY WILL CONTINUE TO LET THEIR POLITICIANS BICKER, FIGHT, STEAL & DRIVE THE COUNTRY TO THE HELL – JUST SO THEY CAN GAIN A BIT MORE THAN THEIR FELLOW CITIZENS

Malaysia Day: Formula for a happy, united nation

There are many Tengku in the country but only one Tunku – the man who was born on Feb 8, 1903, and died on Dec 6, 1990, at the age of 87. Although physically dead, he lives on in our memories and in the rich history of our nation which he helped build and steer. If the Tunku had any simple formula for living, it must surely be this: live and let live. Bapa Malaysia said it many times, on many occasions. He repeated this life-enriching philosophy during a conversation I had with him, too, in the 1980s. A few days before Merdeka in 1957, the Tunku said this: “I believe in allowing the people to have their own way so long as they observe the law and order of the country. I believe in allowing them to run their own lives and to enjoy the fruits of their labour. “Let them wear what they want to wear; let them do what they want to do; let them go where they want to go. I do not think it is right to order their way of life.” If the Tunku were alive today, he’d be shocked that some in authority think they know better what some or most of us should wear or do. The nation’s first prime minister said if people wanted to have their own clubs for their own particular community, they should be allowed to do so because “clubs are made by a group or community of people for their social enjoyment.” He added: “Let them have what they want so that they can have happiness and spread happiness in the country.” Another example of his live and let live philosophy was made clear in a speech on Feb 8, 1967, the eve of Chinese New Year. It also demonstrated his practical mindedness. In wishing the Chinese Happy New Year, the Tunku noted: “There will be much firing of crackers as an expression of their joy, and those who live in the urban areas will no doubt be disturbed and perhaps lose a few hours of sleep. “But what does it matter so long as it makes others happy. As I have said before, it is better to lose a little sleep through the firing of crackers than lose many lives through the firing of guns. “Let everyone, therefore, take this noisy cracker-firing in the happy spirit of the joyous occasion. Chinese New Year, like our other great festivals, comes but once a year.” The late historian and professor emeritus Khoo Kay Kim once recalled that when Tunku was the chancellor of the University of Malaya, some students held a protest against him. The Tunku shrugged it off, saying: “Let them do it. They are just naughty boys. They will grow out of it.” If something like that were to happen today, woe betide the students. Not only will disciplinary action be taken against them, including possible expulsion, some super smart man would even call in the police to investigate their “subversive” activities. Former minister Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah once said: “The Tunku’s tolerance for all things and everything, and especially racial tolerance, is legendary. He was very forgiving, a sincere God-fearing man who would dismiss howlers and clangers with his infectious laughter.” One shouldn’t mistake his live and let live philosophy as an acceptance of mediocrity or laziness or carelessness or ineptitude. It didn’t mean taking a lackadaisical attitude to, say, criminal acts or corruption. No. It was grounded on his ability to see that despite all our differences – whether gender or race or religion or educational – we all want to be safe, we all want to be happy and we all want to progress. Tunku’s live and let live philosophy was predicated on the equality of all citizens and it sought to ensure that everyone shared in the nation’s progress and happiness. He had some excellent character traits that we can and should emulate, foremost being his tolerance, his sense of humour, his live and let live philosophy and his desire for everyone to be happy. He famously said: “For us in the Alliance, we have no dogmas other than to ensure happiness for the people.” He added: “What I gave to one, I also gave to others. In this way, we made everybody happy. This has always been my aim.” The quintessential Tunku can perhaps be reflected in this story about him, a story that is most timely given the current political shenanigans and questions about judicial impartiality. Once, in the early years of nationhood, he sued a prominent leader of Parti Negara for defamation. The High Court judge, who had been appointed just three months earlier on the Tunku’s recommendation, dismissed the claim for lack of evidence. What do you think the Tunku did? Did he hit the roof? Did he try to undermine the judiciary? No. He neither commented nor appealed the decision. Why? I guess it is because he respected the separation of powers. He didn’t feel that his authority had been questioned, or that he had been slighted. It is also because he is not a vengeful person but someone who would live and let live. Unfortunately, this nation began to go downhill when some of those who came after the Tunku had other ideas. They introduced policies and programmes that made some Malaysians happy and some frustrated; they didn’t have his sense of tolerance or humour; and they became more focused on the politics of power and in helping their families and friends than on bringing happiness to everyone. This nation began to go downhill when some of us – ordinary citizens – played into the hands of ambitious politicians and overzealous religious leaders into rejecting Tunku’s philosophy of live and let live, of compromise and cooperation, of goodwill and tolerance. This nation began to go downhill when those who saw the injustices being done in the name of politics, or governance, or religion, or race, chose to remain silent for whatever reason. But it’s not too late. As the Tunku said: “This is a wonderful country. There’s a place here for everybody.” We can all start by pledging to adopt the Tunku’s live and let live policy as we celebrate Malaysia Day this year. Our Cabinet ministers, political leaders, senior civil servants and heads of NGOs should lead the way. Will they?

Malaysia, truly unified?

The purpose behind the formation of Malaysia in 1963 was the principle of “Free through Unification”.

Today, we commemorate this event. I say commemorate instead of rejoice or celebrate because many of our fellow citizens in Sabah and Sarawak argue that they are not really “free” and simply exchanged one coloniser for another.

And can we blame them?

Clean water, consistent electricity supply, access to education and shelter are still precious commodities there, and not basic rights, and that after a whopping 58 years of independence.

Therefore, it isn’t surprising that some of our fellow Malaysians question the wisdom of their forefathers who accepted this deal for unification.

While there were definitive political, economic and social reasons for the formation of this new nation, ultimately, Malaysia was formed to bring prosperity and harmony to everyone.

Historically, the Malaysia that came into being on Sept 16, 1963 was a federation of many parts; and a remarkable act of political consolidation.

Initially, the political and community leaders of Sarawak and North Borneo (Sabah) were opposed to Malaysia as they wanted to seek independence first, in each of their respective territories.

Eventually, many of their leaders were won over by convincing arguments as to the benefits of the Federation of Malaysia.

This new state now had enormous political, economic and ethnic differences. Malaysia had to pull together and accommodate so many challenges to our aspiration to become a successful nation.

At one level, the continued existence of this nation has only happened because generations of Malaysians have bought in to the idea of “being Malaysian”.

When we go abroad, we refer to ourselves as “Malaysians” and not to the specific race we were born into. We gravitate to all things Malaysian.

As a student in the UK in the late 1980s and early 1990s, I made regular trips from Brighton to London with the sole aim of drinking ‘teh tarik’, eating ‘roti canai’ and reading recent copies of the newspapers at the iconic Malaysia Hall.

But being Malaysian is surely more than just a love for our smorgasbord of cuisines, and the occasional coming together when we win at a sporting event. These are the “lowest hanging fruits” and the easiest definition of our Malaysian identity.

At a deeper and more significant level, isn’t being a unified nation with a shared vision and common goals what actually shapes our identity?

But today, do we still share the same vision of 1963 – Free through Unification?

Nation-building involves a collective sense of national identity. This is solely built on a foundation that holds us together, like our shared culture, language, and history.

If we live in a nation that propagates and promulgates only the majority’s culture, language and history, and selectively has “amnesia” about the contributions of second, third or fourth generation migrants towards building Malaysia, how can we then shape a cohesive nation?

The recently published book “From Decolonization to Ethno-Nationalism: A Study of Malaysia’s School History Syllabuses and Textbooks, 1905-2020”, by Professor Santhiram Raman, shows that it took till the late 1970s for the history of Sabah and Sarawak to even be included in our school history textbooks.

His research further categorically demonstrates that from the mid-1980s onwards, history textbooks in Malaysia systematically leave out the contributions of the minority communities in the country.

Based on these simple facts alone, there is an abysmally small chance that future generations of Malaysians will truly have a shared vision of what building this nation was about, let alone common goals.

Building any nation relies on a united and inclusive society, supported by a good and clean government.

Ethnic segregation, stoking communal insecurities and religious fires, selectively and blatantly offering privileges to some citizens, and policies of affirmative action that have proven to benefit an elite few are completely detrimental and counter-intuitive for building a formidable, prosperous, united Malaysia.

Are you surprised that after 58 years, there are Malaysians on both sides of the South China Sea who still do not feel like they truly are equal citizens of this nation?

Where is the joint responsibility and common philosophy for a progressive country?

We seem to have an education system that simply serves to indoctrinate young people. In those progressive nations that we admire and laud, critical thinking people are nurtured.

Here, if you think critically and ask questions, you are almost immediately seen by some as a traitor of race and religion. We are a diverse nation, but matters like our culture or religiosity are still touted as sensitive and untouchable topics.

On top of this, how are we going to have a unified Malaysia when so many of our leaders continue to operate along racial lines? In fact, they spend an inordinate amount of time regurgitating the racial and religious narrative for their own political expediency and survival.

We have this rather catchy and upbeat jingle, promoted heavily by the ministry of tourism, “Malaysia Truly Asia”, which often resonates in my mind when I reflect about our nation.

When my wife and I see the visuals accompanying this jingle, which shows happy Malaysians congregating together, and welcoming foreigners warmly with their hands on their heart, we always jokingly promise each other that “one day, we will surely visit this beautiful country”.

Everything is branded to emphasise “unity in diversity”.

But in reality, it rings hollow and even sounds cynical, with all the underlying disparities between and within communities. These inequalities are not addressed, and we are only allowed to speak of them in hushed tones.

My nation is today 58 years old. When will we finally hum to the jingle “Malaysia Truly Unified”?

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

