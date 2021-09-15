IN CASH ‘BERMUDA TRIANGLE’ MALAYSIA – BILLIONS VANISH BY THE BILLIONS: AS 8 IN 10 MALAYSIANS CONFIRM THEIR LIVES & LIVELIHOODS HAVE WORSENED SINCE EX-PM MUHYIDDIN’S MCO 2.0 – MUKHRIZ DEMANDS TO KNOW HOW THE BILLIONS FROM THE OVER RM320 BILLION FROM THE BUDGET & OTHER PACKAGES WERE SPENT

Most Malaysians say they are worse off since MCO 2.0, govt survey finds

EIGHT in 10 Malaysians say their situations have worsened since the start of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said.

“Before the third Covid-19 wave, 49.4% said their lives had returned to normal and the majority had begun adapting to the new norms,” said the ministry.

Stress over their children’s online education, financial worries and uncertainty over the lockdowns are among the reasons Malaysians cited for a deterioration in their financial and mental health since the second movement-control order. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Afif Abd Halim, September 15, 2021.

The ministry said the findings came from a survey by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

The telephone survey, which involved 1,148 respondents, involved Malaysian parents that have children aged between seven and 24 and was carried out from March 5 to March 14 this year.

Among the salient points in the survey are:

– 28% of parents say their financial situation has worsened during the MCO.

– 84.1% of the parents said they had experienced emotional stress.

– 21.3% said they were stressed over their children’s education.

– 16.4% said they were stressed by the lockdown and limited outdoor activities.

– 12.2% said they were stressed by the uncertainty of the lockdowns.

“The study showed that 63% said they experienced depression while 20.4% said they had trouble controlling their anger.

“16.8% said they had trouble sleeping and 15.8% said they had frequent headaches and stomach aches,” said the ministry.

Parents also found it difficult to manage online schooling for their children.

“Although, 90% of the parents owned electronic devices such as tablets, computers and smartphones, only 37.5% said they had stable internet at home.

“The majority (70%) said they wanted schools and universities and colleges to be reopened with full SOPs,” said the ministry.

The survey showed that 24.4% of parents said their children had difficulty studying while 19.2% said their children lost focus during the online teaching.

The government was responding to a question from Hasan Baharom (Tampin-PH) who asked for divorce statistics during the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s efforts to reduce the number of divorces. – TMI