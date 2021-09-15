IN CASH ‘BERMUDA TRIANGLE’ MALAYSIA – BILLIONS VANISH BY THE BILLIONS: AS 8 IN 10 MALAYSIANS CONFIRM THEIR LIVES & LIVELIHOODS HAVE WORSENED SINCE EX-PM MUHYIDDIN’S MCO 2.0 – MUKHRIZ DEMANDS TO KNOW HOW THE BILLIONS FROM THE OVER RM320 BILLION FROM THE BUDGET & OTHER PACKAGES WERE SPENT

Most Malaysians say they are worse off since MCO 2.0, govt survey finds

“Since the third Covid-19 wave and second movement-control order (MCO 2.0), almost 80% of parents said their economic situation and mental health have deteriorated,” the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development told Dewan Rakyat in a written reply today.

“Before the third Covid-19 wave, 49.4% said their lives had returned to normal and the majority had begun adapting to the new norms,” said the ministry.

Stress over their children’s online education, financial worries and uncertainty over the lockdowns are among the reasons Malaysians cited for a deterioration in their financial and mental health since the second movement-control order. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Afif Abd Halim, September 15, 2021.

The ministry said the findings came from a survey by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

Among the salient points in the survey are:

– 28% of parents say their financial situation has worsened during the MCO.

– 84.1% of the parents said they had experienced emotional stress.

– 21.3% said they were stressed over their children’s education.

– 16.4% said they were stressed by the lockdown and limited outdoor activities.

– 12.2% said they were stressed by the uncertainty of the lockdowns.

“The study showed that 63% said they experienced depression while 20.4% said they had trouble controlling their anger.

“16.8% said they had trouble sleeping and 15.8% said they had frequent headaches and stomach aches,” said the ministry.

Parents also found it difficult to manage online schooling for their children.

“Although, 90% of the parents owned electronic devices such as tablets, computers and smartphones, only 37.5% said they had stable internet at home.

“The majority (70%) said they wanted schools and universities and colleges to be reopened with full SOPs,” said the ministry.

The survey showed that 24.4% of parents said their children had difficulty studying while 19.2% said their children lost focus during the online teaching.

The government was responding to a question from Hasan Baharom (Tampin-PH) who asked for divorce statistics during the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s efforts to reduce the number of divorces. – TMI

How were billions in aid from 2021 budget spent, asks Mukhriz

KUALA LUMPUR: Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir today questioned Putrajaya on how the money from various stimulus packages and Budget 2021 was used.

The Jerlun MP said RM320 billion was approved under the 2021 budget and billions more under various economic stimulus packages.

He said the tourism sector was one of the largest contributors to the nation’s coffers before the Covid-19 crisis but till Aug 20 this year, only 337 or 3.6% tourism-linked small-and-medium enterprises had received any financial aid.

From the RM600 million for the tourism industry, only 11.2% has been channelled, he added.

“This is worrying. How to save them if their needs are not looked into during this health crisis?”

On special aid packages for the rakyat, he said only 3% from the RM10 billion under the 2021 budget and other packages were allocated for the hardcore poor, poor and the middle-income group.

Calling it too little, Mukhriz said the hardcore poor were given RM1,300, divided into three payments.

The B40 low-income group was given RM800 while the M40 group received a one-off payment of RM250.

Singles and senior citizens received a one-off payment of RM200.

“This money should be seen as investment as each time the rakyat spends money it goes back into the economy,” Mukhriz said.

He also questioned the finance ministry’s announcement that a stimulus package of RM300 billion was available for the rakyat and businesses.

“Why has the money not been spent till today? If the money is there, why are we still hearing of plans to increase the country’s debt ceiling to 65%?”

He reminded Putrajaya that the rakyat had been digging into their own Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings and reducing overheads through debt moratoriums, totalling up to RM350 billion.

He also called for the government to make decisions based on science and proper data, especially on the reopening of schools, as students have still not been vaccinated while not all teachers are fully vaccinated.  FMT

