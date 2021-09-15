NEW CASES CONTINUE TO RISE – AND NO ONE EXCEPT PERHAPS INCOMPETENT EX-PM MUHYIDDIN & HIS SUCCESSOR ISMAIL SABRI KNOW WHY – WHETHER IT’S DUE TO OVER-FUDGING OF DATA IN THE PAST FOR POLITICAL SURVIVAL – DAILY COVID INFECTIONS ARE BACK TO 19,495 DESPITE HIGH VACCINATION RATES – EVEN AS NAJIB PROPOSES 7-DAY LOCALISED & NON-EXTENDABLE ‘TOTAL LOCKDOWN’ IF ICU CAPACITY HITS 85% IN AN AREA

The Health Ministry today reported 19,495 new Covid-19 cases.

Sarawak (4,709) again reports the highest number of cases and its hospital bed use by Covid-19 patients have maintained steady over the past week. The usage rate was 68.9 percent as of yesterday.

However, Covid-19 deaths in Sarawak ranks among the lowest in the country when its population is taking into account (3 per 100,000 people over the past 2 weeks).

As of yesterday, Covid-19 hospital bed usage nationwide is on the downtrend over the past month.

However, utilisation of above 80 percent yesterday occured in Perak, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Johor and Perlis.

Sarawak (4,709)

Selangor (2,710)

Sabah (2,015)

Johor (1,860)

Penang (1,757)

Kelantan (1,434)

Kedah (1,178)

Perak (1,174)

Terengganu (993)

Pahang (766)

Kuala Lumpur (363)

Negeri Sembilan (222)

Malacca (190)

Perlis (108)

Putrajaya (16)

Labuan (0) MKINI

Najib moots 7-day non-extendable total lockdown if ICUs near full capacity

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak (BN-Pekan) has mooted a total lockdown in any state if its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity exceeds 85 percent. He said the lockdown or circuit breaker should be very strict, but cannot exceed seven days. “There must be assurance that (the lockdown) won’t be extended. Don’t impose a lockdown for months,” he said while debating the king’s speech in the Dewan Rakyat today. Najib said that a prolonged but half-baked lockdown as was implemented in May is unsustainable as it severely affects businesses, while also failing to reduce cases. During the previous lockdown, restrictions on movement were not entirely strict, while many businesses were forced to either close shop or limit operations. Meanwhile, Najib also suggested that all migrant workers be given a four-month period to get vaccinated. After these four months, he said those who did not take vaccines must be deported, while their employers must be severely punished, including with mandatory jail. MKINI

.