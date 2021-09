SACKED PRASARANA CHIEF TAJUDIIN, WHO’S ALSO PASIR SALAK MP, APPOINTED CHIEF OF GOVT BACKBENCHERS CLUB – AFTER SWITCHING LOYALTY FROM ZAHID CAMP TO ISMAIL SABRI – TOWARDS THE FALL OF INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME

Tajuddin replaces Arau MP Shahidan Kassim who has been appointed as federal territories minister.

Confirming the matter, Tajuddin also said that Kuala Nerus MP Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, who is also former plantation industries and commodities minister, has been appointed as the deputy chairperson.

Tajuddin said the BBC would now be known as the Government Backbenchers Club of Malaysia.

Previously, when led by Shahidan, it was known as the Perikatan Nasional Government Backbenchers Club (PNBBC).

Shahidan was appointed PNBBC chairperson in May 2020 while the deputy chairperson then was Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh.

– Bernama

,