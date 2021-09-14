POSTPONED! AHMAD MASLAN VS KOR MING DELAYED TO PAVE WAY FOR AHMAD MASLAN, KOR MING & EAST M’SIAN MP? ‘WE ARE SUSPENDING THE ELECTION TO ALLOW LEGAL AMENDMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DEPUTY SPEAKERS TO 3’

Election of deputy speaker postponed for constitutional amendment

MEMBERS of Parliament today voted to postpone the election of a new Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker to allow legal amendments to increase the number of deputy speakers.

The government wants to increase the number of deputy speakers from two to three, Parliament and Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said in the Dewan Rakyat.

“We are suspending the election so that we can amend Article 57 (1)(b) of the Federal Constitution to increase the number of deputies to three.

“Although the Federal Constitution states that deputy speakers will be elected by MPs, we hope that one of the deputies will be from the opposition.

“The government hopes to table the amendment in this session and complete it in October,” said the Santubong MP.

The election of a new deputy speaker was on the agenda today, to replace Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang-BN) who resigned on August 23.

Among those speculated to replace Azalina are Ahmad Maslan (Pontian-BN).

Following her resignation, former deputy speaker Nga Kor Ming (Teluk Intan-PH) has also offered to take up the role again.

Azalina, who is an Umno lawmaker, said her resignation was to provide an opportunity for the government and the opposition to “reset” the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting in September.

“This will allow the government and the opposition to have more room to reset our Dewan Rakyat, so that this august House can truly function as the forum for professional competition and collaboration between parties on policies and governance,” she said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.