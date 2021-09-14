‘IF I MADE THE DECISION, SURELY YOU WILL COMPLAIN ALSO, RIGHT?’ – WITH THAT LAMEST OF EXCUSES, DESPICABLE AZHAR GETS TO CLING ONTO SPEAKER POST – WHILE HIS ‘HENCHMAN’ DEPUTY CHASES OUT JELUTONG MP, SLAPS HIM WITH A 2-DAY SUSPENSION FOR PUSHING MOTION TO REMOVE AZHAR

Chaos as opposition pushes to remove speaker, Jelutong MP ejected

Chaos broke out in Parliament today over a motion to remove Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, which had been previously rejected by his deputy Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

The commotion culminated in Rashid kicking RSN Rayer (Harapan-Jelutong) out of the august House for two days, after the latter called Rashid an “embarrassment” (memalukan).

“He said shameful, it is inappropriate. I also have a face,” Rashid said, after kicking Rayer out.This resulted in the opposition MPs chanting ‘memalukan’ inside the Dewan, though they soon had to stop as the sitting adjourned for the lunch break.

Earlier, Azhar had been chairing the sitting when M Kula Segaran (Harapan-Ipoh Barat) asked him to explain why the motion to remove Azhar as speaker was rejected.

Azhar said he is unable to explain as he was not involved in making that decision at all.

“Don’t ask me to explain because I was not involved in making that decision. I am in a position of conflict, so I recused myself.

“If I had made a decision, surely you will complain also, right? So I did not want to get involved, I handed (the decision) to the deputy speaker (Rashid),” Azhar said.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun

The opposition MPs then urged for Rashid to enter the Dewan Rakyat so he can explain his decision in rejecting the motion.

Rashid told the House that he had rejected a number of motions about vacating the speaker position due to technicalities.

“I have referred to a legal adviser and (the motions) did not fulfil the regulations.

“Hence, everyone who submitted a motion, I have answered them in writing. Please read my answer and my decision is final.

“Appeals can be made but there have been none so far,” Rashid said.

Mohd Rashid Hasnon

This prompted protest from the opposition MPs, with Rayer describing Rashid as an “embarrassment”.

“Deputy speaker, you are abusing your power, do not misuse your power. The people are watching you, what an embarrassment,” Rayer said.

Rashid asked Rayer to retract that statement several times, but the latter refused, which resulted in him being kicked out of the House.

The appointment of the new Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker was also delayed due to this incident. MKINI

Jelutong MP suspended two days in row over motions to replace Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR— RSN Rayer (Jelutong-PH) has been suspended for two days from Parliament for calling Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon “shameful” in rejecting the motions proposing to replace Datuk Azhar Azizan as the Speaker. Rashid was called to preside over the Dewan Rakyat at 12.47pm by Azhar, after Opposition MPs asked why the motions to replace the latter were excluded from the order paper without informing federal lawmakers. Azhar said he was told Rashid rejected the motions and that he was not involved, before directing MPs to ask the latter about the matter during the afternoon session. However, the Opposition MPs insisted Azhar call up Rashid, to which he finally relented. He then asked the Dewan Rakyat Secretary to get his deputy. Upon taking over the sitting, Rashid said he received 11 motions from Parti Amanah Negara MPs and two from PKR to replace Azhar but all were rejected ostensibly for not complying with the standing orders. “I have already answered earlier that I am responsible to the proposer (of the motion). I told the media I already answered. I don’t need to answer everyone. “Please read every letter I have given to each proposer earlier about the reason it was rejected,” he told the House. The answer upset Opposition MPs who then demanded Rashid justify the rejections. Rayer then stood up to accuse Rashid of abuse. “The Deputy Speaker is misusing his power. This is a shameful act. Shameful!” he said. This prompted Rashid to demand that Rayer retract the word, followed by another two warnings. When Rayer refused, Rashid ordered the bailiffs to remove the DAP MP. “Jelutong (Rayer) will be suspended for two days,” he said, drawing shouts of “Shameful!” from the remaining Opposition lawmakers that continued until Rashid ended the morning session at 1.03pm. On September 2, Azhar confirmed that his office has received several motions from MPs asking him to vacate his position in this parliamentary meeting. However, he asserted that he has never denied blocking any motions submitted by the MPs seeking his replacement. He added that whatever decision that has to be made about these motions has been passed to his deputy, Rashid. MALAY MAIL

MKINI

.