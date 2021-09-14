FROM ANTI-MUHYIDDIN TO ANTI-ISMAIL SABRI – JEALOUS RIVAL FACTIONS IN UMNO ALIGNED TO ZAHID & NAJIB START TO CHANT ‘NO ANWAR, NO DAP’ – IN AFTERMATH OF ‘HISTORIC MOU’ SIGNING – EVEN AS ISMAIL OFFER LAME EXCUSE WHY ‘PROVEN FAILURE’ MUHYIDDIN MADE NRC CHIEF

MoU doesn’t change ‘No Anwar, No DAP’ stand, says Umno leader

PETALING JAYA: The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) does not change Umno’s “No Anwar, No DAP” stand, Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan said.

He said the stand, which has been affirmed by the Umno Supreme Council, was also alongside the rejection of working with Bersatu for the 15th general election.

If there was a policy change, he said, it could only be made by the party’s general assembly or the Supreme Council.

“This understanding (MoU) is not a collaboration to share power with PH and is far from elevating it to helm the country. It is for political stability in this current unique situation, no more, no less than that,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In a joint statement on Sept 12, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, government leaders and representatives of the opposition bloc said they had agreed to work together in a bipartisan spirit to restore political stability while the government manages the Covid-19 pandemic and to help bolster economic recovery. The agreement culminated in the signing of the MoU yesterday.

Shahril said it did not mean that PH would stop being an opposition, as he was confident it would still play its role of check and balance to the government.

He also said that final policy decisions were still in the hands of the government and the opposition understood this fact.

“The full content of this understanding will be scrutinised. However, at this early stage, it gives hope that the government and the opposition can work together to practise a deliberative democracy, especially in Parliament in order to produce the best outcomes for the people through political stability.

“Although the government will still make official decisions, the involvement of the opposition in discussions or ideas will definitely help towards contributing to political stability, which has been the main issue of late.

“Conceptually, bipartisan cooperation is nothing new, only this time it is intensified and is more formal than usual,” he said.

Shahril also said the level of scepticism between the government and the opposition would not disappear overnight, adding that PH could still go back on its promise to help the government.

“I strongly agree with (Umno Supreme Council member) Shamsul Anuar Nasarah in reminding the government to be vigilant and that it is not a licence to be comfortable in power assuming that they will not be criticised or opposed,” he said.

Shahril said from Umno and Barisan Nasional’s point of view, they currently hold the advantage because they had been given space to govern.

“Regardless, everything is still subject to the performance of the government. If the government does not use this opportunity to serve the people, Umno will be punished in the next general election. If they perform well, Umno’s image will improve.” FMT

PM tells why Muhyiddin is leading recovery council

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin is leading the National Recovery Council because he has been chairing it from the very beginning, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this in responding to a query from Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PH-Kulim Bandar Bahru).

“He was one of the main people responsible for curbing the virus,” he said.

Saifuddin had questioned why Muhyiddin, the Pagoh MP, had been appointed the council chairman when his record in tackling Covid-19 was not good.

Muhyiddin’s critics had also previously questioned his appointment, pointing out that he had failed to perform when he helmed the government.

Earlier, Ismail expressed concern over the public not following SOPs even in crowded areas. He said those who had received two vaccine doses could still be infected.

He said the government had implemented strict SOPs, including for those below 17 going out with their parents.

“These are strict SOPs but the rakyat need to follow them. We will have to live with Covid-19 and we cannot just depend on vaccinations,” he said.

Ismail said the government had to reopen several business sectors for economic recovery based on the high vaccination rate, with only fully vaccinated workers and individuals allowed to take part.

“We need to reopen the economic sectors while giving those involved an opportunity to get on with their lives,” he said. FMT

