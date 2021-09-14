AHMAD MASLAN VS KOR MING IS ON! ODDS ARE ‘COURT CLUSTER’S’ AHMAD MASLAN WILL BEAT DAP’S KOR MING – BUT AT LEAST THERE’S A VOTE & NOT A SHADY 3 DEPUTY SPEAKERS TRADE-OFF – AND UNLIKE FOR SPEAKER POST, WHERE AZHAR SEEMS TOO ‘CHICKEN’ TO FACE AZALINA

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar seems to be supporting the creation of a third deputy speaker position in Dewan Rakyat.

The de facto law minister said the current burden borne by the speaker and two deputies are getting heavier and a third position would lighten their duties.

Wan Junaidi was responding to a question about the possibility of Parliament creating a third deputy speaker role.

According to him, the suggestion is spot on, but it has yet to be formally discussed at this stage.

The Santubong MP added that as a member of the cabinet, he has no intention of “disputing” the government by taking a step ahead on the third deputy speaker issue.

“The cabinet has not made a decision. So, I can’t speak (further),” he said.

Several sources from Pakatan Harapan and BN told Malaysiakini that the government is looking into creating a third deputy speaker role.

“There are some parties asking the government to create a third deputy speaker position that will be reserved to the opposition.

“The government is looking into it. If all goes according to schedule, they will make an amendment to the Federal Constitution and create the third deputy speaker post,” the source said.

The idea was also stated clearly by Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, who was nominated by the government bloc to become the deputy speaker of Dewan Rakyat.

Ahmad made it clear about the suggestion in one of the 20 pledges he made if he were chosen to fill the position left vacant by Azalina Othman Said recently.

According to Ahmad, the third deputy speaker position may be reserved for an opposition representative and that one of the three deputy speakers should be chosen among Sabah or Sarawak MPs.

The Pontian MP will be contesting with the opposition’s sole candidate Nga Kor Ming (Teluk Intan) for the second deputy speaker post.

Wan Junaidi said he still wasn’t sure of the rumours.

“It’s only brought up by many politicians. I cannot assume it is an official stance of anyone at the moment.

“What I can say is there is no official decision from the government, even though this matter has been brought up by politicians,” said Wan Junaidi. MKINI

BERNAMA / MKINI

.