This is the time that Malaysians show the world that Malaysia can do better.

But we cannot be “a beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world” if we cannot win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and cannot break loose from the longest Covid-19 wave in the world since last September, which have caused over two million Covid-19 cases and some 22,000 Covid-19 deaths in the last 12 months!

We want to be a world-class great nation or in the words of Bapa Malaysia Tunku Abdul Rahman six decades ago, to be “a beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world”.

We do not want to be a kleptocracy or a kakistocracy.

If we continue to allow our differences to take precedence over the Covid-19 pandemic, then we are inexorably hurtling towards a failed state.

If Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics can put aside their differences and unite single-mindedly to end the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a chance we can succeed.

By the next Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, 2022, Malaysia should be well on the road to recovery and normality.

The ravages and destruction to lives and livelihoods, as well as to the national economy must stop, so that Malaysia can embark on economic, social and national recovery.

We do not want this rate of exponential increase to continue for the next 12 months or we will see more Covid-19 cases than Malaysia’s population and an alarming total of over three million Covid-19 deaths at the 59th Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, 2022.

On the 57th Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, 2020, there were a cumulative total of 10,031 Covid-19 cases and 128 Covid-19 deaths. In the last 12 months, Covid-19 cases have increased by over 200 times to over two million Covid-19 cases, while Covid-19 deaths have increased by nearly 170 times to nearly 22,000 Covid-19 deaths.

In two days’ time, we will celebrate the 58th Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, 2021.

Lets co-operate to end the longest Covid-19 wave in the world causing two million Covid-19 cases and some 22,000 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia instead of spending the next 10 to 18 months on political intrigues, plots and counterplots though any new 10th Prime Minister in such circumstances will not be Anwar Ibrahim.

Pakatan Harapan has signed a Memorandum of Undertstanding on Transformation and Political Stability with the ninth Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri.

Ismail is currently supported by 114 MPs from Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and GPS, while the PH bloc has 89 MPs. The remaining lawmakers in the 220-member Dewan Rakyat are from other opposition parties.

Nevertheless, the document, called the MOU on transformation and political stability, will bring greater political stability to Malaysia after more than a year of turmoil, Tunku Mohar, other analysts and politicians said.

“The most significant understanding is the attempt to introduce the anti-hopping laws.

“Both Umno and PH (especially PKR) have been badly affected by defections since the last general elections. The introduction of this law will help put some semblance of political stability in the future,” Tunku Mohar said.

He said that Ismail will look good as a leader who can work with everyone in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the gain for PH is a short-cut for some reforms that the coalition has been championing for some time, said Tunku Mohar.

The MOU was signed yesterday evening in Parliament. Ismail signed on behalf of the government, while PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah chairman Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation president Wilfred Madius Tangau represented PH.

The signing was witnessed by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun and Senate president Rais Yatim.

Universiti Utara Malaysia’s Kamarul Zaman Yusoff said the bipartisan deal was possible because there was willingness from both government and opposition.

“People, including the King and the Conference of Rulers, have also called for an end to power grabs.

“This basic agreement will let PH support the government, while the government treats the opposition better,” said the political science lecturer.

He considered it “remarkable” as the opposition had rejected former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s similar offer just last month.

“With the stakes being so high, especially with anticipated criticism from some supporters, it is fairly expected that the opposition will demand more and that the government will concede more.”

Kamarul added that the government should prepare a specific time frame to implement the reforms it has promised.

“As long as the truce does not affect the power equation, anything else that does not touch basic principles of every party should have no problem to be agreed upon.”

Kamarul expected the truce will enable the government to focus on addressing Covid-19 and rebuilding the nation, without having to worry about the prospect of it losing power.

“However, the downside for the opposition is that it will likely split further since the deal is inked with just PH not with the other opposition parties,” he added.

Already, Warisan Youth chief Azis Jamman tweeted that his party was left out of the memorandum’s earlier stages of negotiation and only invited when it was about to be signed.

Meanwhile, Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir told Berita Harian that his party did not want to be bound to any agreement with the government.

Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad says signing the MOU will likely bring in new reforms, which PH has been pushing for some time. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, September 14, 2021.

Stability is good for everyone

However, the MOU lists reforms to be undertaken with the aim of ending political bickering. Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad says this is important to return confidence to investors and Malaysians.

“A good list of important and immediate reforms were discussed by both sides and are scheduled to be implemented this term.

“This shows that many parts of the PH manifesto are actually realistic, albeit handling the Covid-19 pandemic, and it takes political will as well as right thinking and spirit to agree on it and to actually implement it,” said the PKR lawmaker.

He said the agreement is significant for both sides because the government can have some form of stability, while the opposition will be able to play a bigger role in government.

Sabah lawmaker Chan Foon Hin also believes that the agreement will provide the sort of stability that Muhyiddin did not have after toppling the PH government last year.

“Most important, the prime minister will no longer be held to ransom by MPs who only want to further their own personal agendas.

“As for the opposition, we do not need to spend any effort to ensure ‘numbers’, and we can instead focus on other agendas, especially institutional reform,” said the Kota Kinabalu MP.

He said Malaysians will also feel more empowered once anti-hopping laws are introduced.

“Malaysian politics is now more mature than ever before. The government has now recognised the role played by the opposition because opposition MPs will now be consulted in the process of legislation, such as bill drafting.

“It certainly is good as a whole to have our voice taken into account when making national policies.

“Finally, the ceasefire will help build investor confidence. It is good for the Malaysian economy as a whole. So let us focus on rebuilding Malaysia after the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the DAP lawmaker. TMI

