PAKATAN RESERVES THE RIGHT TO WITHDRAW FROM MOU IF ISMAIL SABRI PLAYS FOUL – AND GE15 CAN ONLY TAKE PLACE AFTER JULY 31, 2022

Parliament won’t be dissolved before July 31, 2022, Fahmi says

PARLIAMENT will not be dissolved before July 31, 2022, Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director Fahmi Fadzil said after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the government and the opposition coalition today.

He tweeted that this was part of the MOU, which focuses on bipartisan efforts to improve the country’s response to Covid-19 and implement a list of reforms.

“PH remains the opposition. Parliament will not be dissolved before July 31, 2022.

“MOU’s focus: aiding the people, improving the fight against Covid-19, reforming Parliament, the Malaysia Agreement 1963, ensuring judicial independence.

“Full document to follow,” Fahmi tweeted.

This evening, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob signed the deal, called the MOU on Transformation and Political Stability, with Pakatan Harapan, which was represented by PKR, DAP and Amanah leaders Anwar Ibrahim, Lim Guan Eng, and Mohamad Sabu.

The signing was held in Parliament and witnessed by Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim, and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

To a Twitter user who asked what would happen if the terms of the MOU were not fulfilled satisfactorily, Fahmi said PH had the right to withdraw from the agreement.

“Then we reserve the right to end the MOU,” he tweeted.

Fahmi was among six other lawmakers on the team negotiating the agreement.

Ismail Sabri, in a statement on the MOU signing, said it covers six key areas:

– Strengthening the Covid-19 plan

– Institutional transformation

– Parliamentary reforms

– Judiciary independence

– Malaysia Agreement 1963

– Formation of a coordinating committee

Ismail Sabri last week disclosed other broad details on the reforms, which included limiting the tenure of the tenure prime minister to 10 years and the tabling of an anti-party hopping bill.

He also offered to give ministerial status to the opposition leader, as well as a “balance” in representation between opposition MPs and government backbenchers in parliamentary special select committees.

As for legislative improvements, Ismail proposed that all bills, including the supply bill, be tabled, discussed, and mutually agreed upon in Parliament.

Ismail also offered to include opposition members in the National Recovery Council and to allow them to voice their views and proposals.

Fahmi also said earlier today that the MOU was not the same as a confidence and supply agreement (CSA), which is when the opposition support the government in confidence votes and budget bills when voting.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.