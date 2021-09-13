FINALLY THE ‘DIRTY DEED’ IS DONE – FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE, PAKATAN IN GOOD FAITH SIGNS CONFIDENCE & SUPPLY DEAL WITH ISMAIL SABRI – FACE IT! NOTHING CAN BE WORSE THAN NOW – AND VOTERS WILL APPRECIATE PAKATAN FOR TRYING TO DO SOMETHING POSITIVE – INSTEAD OF FOREVER FOAMING AT THE MOUTH ‘SCANDAL-TAINTED ANWAR WAS FRAMED, SCANDAL-TAINTED ANWAR WAS INNOCCENT, SCANDAL-TAINTED ANWAR MUST BE PM!’

Pakatan Harapan and the government has finally put ink to paper over a confidence and supply deal.

The deal was signed between representatives of Harapan and the government at the Banquet Hall in Parliament this evening.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the agreement, called Memorandum of Understanding on Transformation and Political Stability, was in line with the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for more bipartisanship.

He said the memorandum of understanding covers the following areas:

Strengthening of the Covid-19 plan

Governance transformation

Parliamentary reforms

Ensuring judicial independence

The Malaysia Agreement 1963

The formation of a steering committee – MKINI

